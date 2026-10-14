Suns Vs Spurs: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

With Victor Wembanyama’s presence always capable of changing the game and the Phoenix Suns looking to make their mark, this preseason clash has plenty to watch. Both the Suns and San Antonio Spurs have intriguing talent, but will their key players be ready to take the floor? With injury updates and rest decisions potentially shaking up the rotations, the latest lineup news could make all the difference.

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When Is Suns Vs Spurs, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs are set to meet on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in an NBA preseason matchup at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Central Time (CT), which is 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

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Fans on the West Coast can tune in at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). The matchup gives both teams another opportunity to fine-tune their rotations before the regular season begins. With the Spurs hosting on their home floor, all eyes will be on how the two Western Conference sides approach this preseason test.

Where Can You Watch Suns Vs Spurs Live on TV and Streaming?

Fans can catch the Suns vs. Spurs preseason game through local broadcast and streaming options, although availability depends on where they live. In the Phoenix market, the game is listed on Arizona’s Family 3TV (KTVK), Arizona’s Family Sports (KPHE), and the AZFS app. Viewers in the San Antonio market can stream it through Spurs on DAZN.

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Fans outside both teams’ local markets can use NBA League Pass, subject to blackout restrictions. The game is not currently listed as a national TV broadcast, and the NBA’s official game page still lists broadcast details as to be determined, with KPHE expected to be the primary broadcast channel. Check local listings before tipoff.

What Is the Suns Vs Spurs Injury Report?

The Phoenix Suns’ Mark Williams is listed as out with a shoulder injury. For the San Antonio Spurs, Tobias Harris is day-to-day with a left calf strain and will be evaluated ahead of his potential return. De’Aaron Fox (hip) and Carter Bryant (ankle) are questionable for the matchup.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Devin Vassell are expected to return after resting in the previous preseason game. Rookie Jayden Quaintance remains sidelined indefinitely while recovering from knee surgery. Both teams’ final availability updates should be monitored closer to tipoff.

Team Players Designation Injury/Reason San Antonio Spurs Malik Williams Day-To-Day Undisclosed San Antonio Spurs Carter Bryant Day-To-Day Ankle San Antonio Spurs Stephon Castle Day-To-Day Rest San Antonio Spurs Devin Vassell Day-To-Day Rest San Antonio Spurs De’Aaron Fox Day-To-Day Undisclosed San Antonio Spurs Dylan Harper Day-To-Day Rest San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Day-To-Day Rest San Antonio Spurs Jayden Quaintance Out Undisclosed San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris Day-To-Day Calf Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Day-To-Day Rest Phoenix Suns Miles Bridges Day-To-Day Ankle Phoenix Suns Mark Williams Out Surgery for repairing torn labrum

Which Suns Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Spurs?

The Phoenix Suns could have a few availability concerns to sort out before facing the San Antonio Spurs. Devin Booker is day-to-day for rest, while Miles Bridges is dealing with an ankle issue. Booker’s status is particularly important, as his scoring and playmaking help drive Phoenix’s offense. If Bridges cannot suit up, the Suns could also lose some flexibility on the perimeter.

Meanwhile, Mark Williams is out after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. His absence could leave Phoenix short of a key interior presence, making rebounding and rim protection important areas to watch.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Suns Vs Spurs?

The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs could make a few adjustments to their starting lineups ahead of their preseason clash. Phoenix’s projected five features Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Oso Ighodaro, with Devin Booker and Miles Bridges listed day-to-day. Meanwhile, San Antonio could start De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Tobias Harris, and Victor Wembanyama.

However, several Spurs players have been listed day-to-day, making their availability worth monitoring. These lineups are projections, not confirmed starters, and both teams could make last-minute changes depending on rest decisions and injury updates.

The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have plenty to prove, but the final lineups could shape how this preseason showdown unfolds. Will Wembanyama and the Spurs’ key players take the floor, and can Phoenix overcome its injury concerns? Keep an eye on the latest updates before tipoff, as even a late lineup change could make things more interesting.