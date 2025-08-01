Support for Luka Doncic Swell in MVP Conversation as Nikola Jokic and SGA Face Crucial Setback

This offseason for Luka Doncic was about correction. He took some time away from basketball, something he hasn’t done before, to focus on one thing. Getting back into the best shape possible. He took it to a profound level. Doncic is almost unrecognizable because of how skinny and agile he looks. It’s also led to a new wave of belief, not just for the Lakers fans, but even from the analysts.

They feel the Slovenian’s blood boiling from the remarks made about him. The prediction is a season of vengeance. Kendrick Perkins is already a believer. He has Luka Magic as the frontrunner to win MVP. “If we saw what we were getting out of Chubby Luka, imagine what we’re about to get out of damn skinny Luka,” said Perk. He isn’t the lone believer either.

For years, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha has felt The Don is one of the three best players in the league. When chubby, he was a matchup nightmare for defenders. So now, entering with an invigorating mindset, he has no doubts about his disposition as the best player in the league. “I expect big things from him. I mean, this is a guy who a couple years ago averaged 34, 9, and 9 and nearly won MVP,” he mentions.

Now, Buha is convinced that Luka Doncic is in pole position to win the honorable award. It’s partly because of his incredible transformation. But he also thinks the other best players – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo don’t have things going their way.

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

“There’s always voter fatigue. So anytime Jokic has won now multiple times, Shai just won. So that I think sometimes affects how those guy like the bar is raised where you now have to surpass your best to earn another MVP. I don’t think Giannis and the Bucks are honestly going to be in that great of a spot in terms of potentially winning a lot of games, and probably I see them more as like a fringe playoff or Play-In type team,” he noted on Lakeshow.

These guys are very much capable of raising the bar even higher. But an in-shape Luka Doncic is a predator. There’s no ceiling for somebody who was astonishing masses even before he underwent an impressive transformation. But to win MVP, it takes more than just individual brilliance. And right now, Laker land isn’t exactly settled.

Can the Lakers motivate Luka Doncic and LeBron James?

There are several things happening within the Lakers’ facility. The most important of all is Doncic’s impending extension. The Slovenian didn’t choose LA. However, he has been welcomed like a savior and is looking at a long-term vision with JJ Redick. Buha is almost sure Doncic will sign an extension in the coming days.

But the bigger piece of the puzzle is to have a united locker room. Right now, there’s a lot of dialogue about an unsettled LeBron James.

As the Lakers now have a younger star to build around, James’ future has become a hot topic. He wants to make his final run memorable. Likewise, the Purple and Gold are still a developing project. Does that mean they will get an unmotivated version of LeBron James next season? That should hardly be the case.

The Akron Hammer is hungry for success. Regardless of an undecided future, he has started his early morning workouts to get his conditioning right for Year 23. Furthermore, he regards Luka Doncic as one of the best players in the league. There are some dashing duos around the league. But none can control pace and tempo like Doncic and James.

That’s the weapon the Lakers will look to unleash. Their supporting cast is still lacking. Deandre Ayton can fill some holes. But defensively, Redick needs to perform a complete turnaround for Doncic and James’ abilities to deliver results. They lost Dorian Finney-Smith, arguably their best perimeter defender, to the Houston Rockets. Hence, their position in the West is still vague.

Team success will depend on how Redick can bind everybody together. Can he bring the best out of Ayton? Will Luka Doncic be a tough matchup to crack? Those are questions that are yet to be addressed. That is also what will determine The Don’s chances at finally winning an MVP. As a team, the Lakers are capable.

But with the current set roster, can they right their wrongs from last season?