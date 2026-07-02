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Surprise East Suitor Plots LeBron James Signing as Warriors, Heat Uncertain About Landing Superstar: Reports

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Ubong Richard

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Jul 2, 2026 | 5:24 PM EDT

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Surprise East Suitor Plots LeBron James Signing as Warriors, Heat Uncertain About Landing Superstar: Reports

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Ubong Richard

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Jul 2, 2026 | 5:24 PM EDT

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The sweepstakes for the greatest free agent this offseason have gotten a new suitor. LeBron James’ decision to opt into free agency has made the NBA world speculate about where he would land for a record-breaking season No. 24. The latest report has a new suitor from the Eastern Conference, according to ESPN’s insider, Shams Charania.

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Charania, on Thursday on NBA Today, gave the latest report on the latest on LeBron’s future.

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“I’m told the Sixers are also trying to make a pitch to LeBron James…include the Sixers and maybe one or two other teams in due time in that mix,” he said.

The statement was corroborated by Philadelphia beat reporter Jason Dumas,  who tweeted: “LeBron James would have no issues teaming with Jaylen Brown despite JB’s comments on Bronny. … Obviously this is relevant with (sic) the Sixers pursuit of LBJ.” The issue started during the 2024 NBA Summer League when Brown was caught saying, that he doesn’t “think Bronny is a pro. I think because of his name he’ll be on the Lakers.”

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The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as one of the most serious teams pursuing LeBron James after completing their blockbuster trade for Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. However, the challenge is the finances, as LeBron earned roughly $52.6 million last season, while Philadelphia already has massive contracts committed to Joel Embiid, Brown and TyreseMaxey.

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What’s Next for James’ Other Suitors?

The Golden Warriors have long been seen as the reported frontrunners to get LeBron James. However, recent reports have appeared to dampen the mood in the Bay Area. ESPN’s Anthony Slater on NBA Today reported that the Dubs are losing confidence, saying:

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“Yeah, they continue to get indications that they’re on LeBron James’ shortlist. But, you know, I’m hearing a growing belief from them that they don’t necessarily believe they’re at the top of that shortlist. And, you know, if they’re not able to get LeBron done.”

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The move to Golden State gained traction when Draymond Green, a fellow Klutch Sports client, declined his player option to help Golden State gain financial flexibility.

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Miami remains one of those destinations because of LeBron’s history with the franchise. However, Brian Windhorst poured cold water on their chances, saying that they should “get some guys on their roster at minimums that would appeal to LeBron. To be honest, I don’t love Miami’s fit for LeBron. I think they would be farther back from the pack. I’m not going to make a strong case because I don’t think they got the strongest case.”

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Ubong Richard

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Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association. Blending statistical insight with storytelling, Ubong aims to go beyond the immediate headline by placing performances and moments within a broader context, helping readers better understand the dynamics shaping the game. His work prioritizes clarity, accessibility, and a fan-first approach that connects audiences to both the action and the personalities behind it. Before joining EssentiallySports, Ubong covered the NBA and WNBA across multiple platforms, building experience in fast-paced reporting and deadline-driven publishing. His background in content writing has strengthened his ability to balance speed with accuracy, ensuring consistent and reliable coverage for a global audience.

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