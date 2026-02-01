Surprise Trade Puts Warriors’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Plan in Jeopardy

A quiet Sunday just got more intriguing for the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs, who are among the top contenders to land the Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, may now face stiffer competition in their pursuit of the two-time MVP after ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped massive trade news.

“The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Krejci has averaged 9 points and 2.2 3-pointers made per game on 42.3% shooting, which ranks top 20 in the NBA,” the NBA insider reported.

However, Vit Krejci’s move to Portland isn’t the most interesting part of this deal; rather, it’s the draft capital at Atlanta’s disposal.

“The move allows the Hawks to create roster space, and Atlanta now has seven future second-round picks at their disposal, according to @BobbyMarks42,” Charania further highlighted.

According to reports, the Bucks are looking for a premier young player and draft picks in exchange for the Greek Freak. Although the picks in question would most likely be first-rounders, it’s still a worrying sign for the Warriors that a competitor like the Hawks is acquiring so much draft capital on top of freed-up salary cap space, which they have after Trae Young’s surprising exit.

What’s more, the Hawks now own eight first-round picks along with young assets such as Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher. So, in theory, the storied franchise has everything to make a strong or maybe even a winning offer for the Greek Freak. On the other hand, even though the Golden State Warriors do have decent draft capital, they don’t have a headlining young talent.

While many might be quick to point out that Jonathan Kuminga could be that guy, his ceiling at the moment is not higher than Jalen Johnson’s. That’s why fans believe that the Hawks might’ve just made this trade, keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo in mind. “All for Giannis,” one fan wrote. He highlighted that Atlanta might be gearing up for a move for the Greek Freak, as more reactions poured in.

The NBA community believes Atlanta is lining up an offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo amid their latest trade move

Just over a few hours ago, the Atlanta Hawks were not considered to be a top landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, that has changed with just a single move, as the storied franchise sent Vit Krejci to Portland in exchange for Duop Reath and two future second-round picks. Although there’s no actual connection between this trade and their pursuit of the Greek Freak, the fans think otherwise.

“Greek Freak to Atlanta?” A fan questioned. Well, as we mentioned, with this trade executed the Hawks do have all the necessary assets to make a move for the two-time MVP. But will they? Well, the fans seem to believe that’s exactly the case, as one of them pointed out that the franchise is most definitely lining up for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

“They def going for Giannis, they aren’t getting him tho,” he wrote. Although he did point out that the Hawks have emerged as a real destination for the veteran forward, for some reason, he believes that, despite all that, Antetokounmpo still won’t end up in Atlanta.

Imago Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, another person is totally convinced that the Hawks will prepare a strong offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I stick by my guns that the Hawks are preparing a Giannis package,” he commented. Lastly, another fan urged the Hawks to pull the trigger after their recent move in the market.

“Exactly what I was preaching yesterday, hawks need to pull the trigger, and they need to do it now. And I have no doubt in my mind that Giannis signs the extension in Atlanta,” he stated. The extension remains to be a huge question mark for a lot of the teams interested in the Greek superstar, as his current three-year $175 million deal runs out after the 2027-28 season.

Nonetheless, that will be something for the Hawks or any other team that wins his sweepstakes later on, as everyone eagerly waits to see where Giannis Antetokounmpo ends up before the trade deadline.