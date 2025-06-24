Surprising Lonzo Ball Trade Idea Solves Timberwolves’ Issue as Julius Randle’s Future Confirmed

Another day, another idea churned out by the rumor mill. This one? It feels like the mill workers pulled overtime. You know why? Because it fits the Timberwolves’ gaps perfectly. They’ve needed a supporting piece for Anthony Edwards more than world peace. Okay—maybe that sounds a bit dramatic, but that’s exactly what keeps holding them back from reaching that elusive NBA Finals. And as it turns out, they might not even need to throw the kitchen sink to get it.

The player in question is Lonzo Ball, brother of LaMelo Ball. He might not be in the market and the media as much as Melo, but he’s still a damn good player. Sure, Wolves do need some attacking firepower to back up the Ant-Man. But in getting Lonzo, they can just let Ant do his thing in attack while keeping things tidy in defense. The 6’6 guard can see over defenses and guard multiple backcourt positions. He’s also a strong on-ball defender, whose pass-oriented point guard whose court vision and defensive instincts remain his calling cards.

“Lonzo Ball being the name that comes to mind. And I don’t know if that would be a direct one for one trade, but if you were to swap out Nickeil for like a Lonzo Ball, a big ball handling, a reliable, now reliable in terms of like ball handling and defense and those things. He can shoot some threes, [but] not reliable, and he’s played 35 games over three years. Does that make the Wolves better? Anthony Edwards hitting the gym, developing a mid-range game. Find ways to unlock Jaden McDaniels more offensively,” said Doogie on Flagrant Wolves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

AD

There’s obviously a few drawbacks. And they’re pretty similar to Melo. To put it into perspective – Cavs 6th man Ty Jerome had played only 2 games last season, but did come back for a career 70-game season this time round. Even still, he’s played lesser games than Lonzo. Now, to the other side of the trade – Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He’s on the complete opposite side of the spectrum – playing all 82 games for two consecutive seasons. Although he’s an unrestricted free agent this time round. They’d have to resign him to use him as an asset (which isn’t off the table yet).

But that doesn’t make alone wouldn’t make the Timberwolves championship contendors. No no – their current squad still needs some taking care of. We know Edwards isn’t going anywhere. What about their other hard-hitters, Julius Randle and Naz Reid?

Naz Reid and Julius Randle expected to stay with Timberwolves

Both Reid and Randle are supposed to be out of a contract. To make things worse, reports had Reid wanting out of that $15 million player extension that he has in the wait. But as said before, it’s a new day. Times are changing in Minnesota. And as per new details, both Randle and Reid are expected to stay at the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Now I will tell you a high ranking league official told me the other day, executive, a front office executive. He goes, “Hey, it’s fun to talk about all these scenarios. I think what happens is Naz is back, Randle is back, NAW sign-in trade.” So that to me is the puzzle piece like that I’m fixated on more than any other,” said Doogie on the pod.

Why is it interesting though? Well, Minnesota lie in the second apron, which makes it that much harder to navigate through the financial complications. And on top of that, Brian Windhorst said he’d feel surprised if the trio of NAW, Reid, and Randle stuck around in Minnesota. “I suppose they could trade another player off to keep it. But I would, maybe they can. I mean, I don’t know, but I would be kind of surprised if they could afford all three.” So to see them in the fray again is a bit of a puzzle.

via Imago Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But there’s still time. Even with a ragtag squad, Chris Finch got the Timberwolves to two consecutive WCFs. That has to count for something, right? Well, we just have to wait and see. Bringing in Lonzo Ball could solve their defensive problems. What do you think?