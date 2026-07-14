“Surveillance Footage Available to Be Reviewed”: Shams Charania Reveals Whether Tyler Herro Will Take Legal Action Against Bam Adebayo

The situation between Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo isn’t going away anytime soon. What started as a physical dispute between two former teammates at a Las Vegas resort during Summer League has taken on a life of its own, with fans, analysts, and now potentially the courts paying close attention. As the NBA world waits to see how the league and their teams respond, a significant update has emerged.

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Reporting live on NBA Today, Shams Charania broke down the latest behind-the-scenes reality of the situation. And he revealed Herro’s stand on taking further action.

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“There is believed to be surveillance footage available to be reviewed, but at this point, no word on any investigation from the NBA,” Charania revealed. “This is believed to be an off-court situation. Tyler Herro is not pursuing any legal action as of right now, of course.”

Charania noted that while the altercation on Friday caused severe ripple effects, the two players are actively attempting to de-escalate the tension.

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“Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo clearly have had some sort of falling out, potentially began last season as teammates together, was their seventh year together as teammates in Miami,” Charania explained. “But now Tyler Herro has moved on in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s now in Milwaukee. And my understanding is both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo here today on Monday want to move on from this situation. But obviously there was lingering effects from this throughout on Friday.”

Previously, Miami insiders revealed this put the league in a pickle. As it’s an offseason situation, it falls on the teams to take action. The duo’s tenure together concluded earlier this summer when Herro was packaged alongside Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and multiple first-round draft picks in a historic blockbuster trade that sent franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat.

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But the Bucks and Heat declined to comment further on the situation.

Despite the teams’ as well as Herro and Adebayo’s refusal to fan the flames, the escalation to a shocking physical dispute has left fans reeling. The incident took place on Friday (July 10) morning at a practice court facility inside the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

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The confrontation happened in front of an AAU youth basketball team operated by Herro. Adebayo reportedly approached Herro to confront him face-to-face about messages criticizing Bam that leaked on social media.

The verbal argument quickly intensified, culminating in Adebayo striking Herro in the face. Security and AAU staff intervened, and both left on their own.

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When questioned by reporters following a subsequent Summer League game, Herro stated, “My only comment is no comment.”

Previously, there was no video footage of the incident. Details came from witnesses, reported by Shams Charania. Now he’s confirmed that there’s surveillance footage of the incident. What the NBA and the teams do with it is unclear.

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But both players clearly don’t want to prolong this. While Herro’s refusal to involve law enforcement will keep the matter strictly under the league jurisdiction.

This might be a bitter end to their seven-year partnership in South Florida.