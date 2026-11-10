“Swing on Me”: Pistons Fan’s Heated Exchange With Austin Reaves Surfaces After Lakers Star Refused to Reveal Their Trash Talk

When Luka Doncic sat out Sunday night’s game, the Lakers used their tried-and-tested playbook of feeding off rival fans. Austin Reaves gave fans plenty to talk about during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121–116 victory over the Detroit Pistons, stepping up in the absence of an injured Doncic to drop a season-high 43 points. But while his clutch performance dominated the stat sheet, a tense, viral back-and-forth with a courtside spectator in Detroit has taken over social media.

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Late in the second quarter with the Lakers up 60–45, Reaves walked away from the bench area during a stoppage in play to confront a fan sitting near the baseline. Reaves leaned over directly in front of the fan, exchanging intense words for nearly a minute before play resumed.

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At that moment, the commentators were the only audible voices. While the baseline audio wasn’t officially broadcast, a lip-read dubbing of the alleged conversation has since gone viral, portraying a heated confrontation between the Lakers guard and the Pistons fans.

According to the alleged fan exchange circulating online, the heckler provoked the Lakers guard, saying, “Hey, you’re f****** **… I said you’re bad. Don’t know what you’re waiting for. Swing on me.”

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Reaves was seen bent over to be at eye level with the seated fan. From this audio, he seemingly stood his ground, firing back, “What are you acting for? Just talk. What is it?”

When the Pistons fan tried to provoke him further, AR seems to say, “Fine. But you was talking crazy. That’s bulls***.”

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After another spectator chimed in calling Reaves “soft as hell,” Reaves allegedly retorted, “Acting like you would jump me. What’s good then?” before teammate Matisse Thybulle stepped in to guide him back toward the court.

Reaves got the ultimate revenge on the floor. With seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Detroit threatening a comeback, Reaves buried an off-balance clutch 3-pointer to seal the win. He called it a “terrible shot,” “100% lucky,” and “some bulls*** Luka would shoot,” after the game. But in that moment, when he sinks that dagger and is running back to defense, AR turned directly toward the heckling fan, pointing at him and waving goodbye.

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When questioned by reporters after the game about the incident and what sparked the confrontation, Reaves playfully dodged the topic.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Reaves simply told reporters with a grin, opting to keep the details of the trash talk strictly inside the arena.

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The most-talked-about subject post-game was that circus shot and Austin Reaves’ ability to step in when Doncic can’t play. His explosive 43-point outing, which included five rebounds, four assists, and an 11-for-11 mark from the free-throw line, came at a crucial time for Los Angeles. With Doncic sidelined, Reaves assumed full responsibilities as the primary scorer and playmaker, carrying the Lakers through a grueling fourth quarter.

“Luka is an incredible player, and I think there are times when he’s playing that A.R. kind of has to take a secondary role,” teammate Walker Kessler said after the game. “But you could see tonight that he’s a very capable player… He’s a heck of a playmaker, a heck of a scorer, and a great competitor.”

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Interestingly, the baseline confrontation with Reaves wasn’t the only tense interaction between Lakers players and Detroit fans during the game. A separate clip surfaced showing Bronny James responding to a heckler from near the Lakers’ bench.

The 22-year-old was seen asking a spectator, “Can you run a mile? How much money you make a year?” before arena staff and security stepped in and escorted the spectators out of their seats.

Not surprisingly, this comes after Luka Doncic had a fan escorted out from the previous Kings game in Sacramento. A few in the arena claim that Doncic used that to fuel his own 40-point outburst.

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For Reaves, the heated atmosphere in Detroit only seemed to fuel his performance. This former undrafted success story has built a reputation for being cold-blooded in high-stakes environments, showing that despite his quiet demeanor off the court, he has no problem matching the intensity of hostile road crowds.

Reaves was sidelined with an illness against the Hawks for the second night of the back-to-back. But Luka Doncic kept the momentum going with 32 points to secure a 114-124 win and extend the Lakers to a 10-2 record. And no Atlanta fans lost their seats in this game.

Next up, Milwaukee fans better cling to their seats when the Lakers come to town on Wednesday.