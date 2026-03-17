Tables Turned On Jaylen Brown as Fans Accuse Celtics Star of Using Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Strategy

For some time now, Jaylen Brown has called out the officials and the league on how the ‘foul-baiting techniques’ are awarded. After last week’s game against the OKC and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the frustration only increased. However, against the Phoenix Suns, it was the Celtics star who got the favors, and the netizens are calling him out for it.

Nearly half of the 41 points Brown racked up against the Suns came from the charity stripe. He attempted 21 free throws and made 19, both career highs, and set a new record. It was the most made and attempts by a Celtic since Paul Pierce’s 19-of-21 effort vs. Dallas back in 2007. In fact, JB shot 10 free throws in the first quarter alone.

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BrickCenter page on X added a video compilation of Brown’s attempts to draw fouls and compared it with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “Jaylen Brown went from complaining about SGA… To becoming a foul baiter. He has TEN free throws in the FIRST QUARTER 😭.” It was because of these FT’s that JB was able to save his shooting woes.

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The Finals MVP shot just 1-for-5 from the field in the first quarter but was able to convert 9-for-10 from the foul line in the first 12 minutes. This helped him score his sixth 40-plus point game of the season. The 27-year-old had 20 field goal attempts, meaning it was fewer than his attempts from the charity strip.

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Previously, Jaylen Brown had choice words for SGA’s methods and was already at odds with the referees. He was ejected against the Spurs for jawing at the official and even received a $35,000 fine in January for questioning the refs. But drawing whistles was no problem for him on Monday. That’s why the fans were quick to criticize the Celtics star, especially after his recent stance.

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Fans keep Jaylen Brown’s performance in check

Last week, when OKC faced the Celtics, during a play in the third quarter, the whistle was in SGA’s favor. The reigning MVP was able to draw the foul, but Brown was not happy. “That’s not basketball!” After hearing what the Celtics star said, and today he went to the strip 21 times, a fan found it ironic.

“Even if some of these are fouls, he can’t come out here doing THIS right after saying what he said about SGA.”

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Even after the game, Jaylen Brown took some indirect shots at the Canadian guard. “But maybe if I would have flopped, maybe I would have been able to sell that call. And those decide games.” These statements from a week ago came back to haunt the Celtics star. Since he got 10 attempts in the first quarter.

“10 free throws in the FIRST quarter?? Bro unlocked prime whistle 😳”.

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Against the OKC, JB might have called out SGA, but the Celtics star attempted 14 free throws, his third-highest total this season, with seven of those coming in the fourth quarter. In fact, Shai only had 8 attempts in the entire game. Brown was able to take that foul baiting advantage even against the Suns, which a netizen disliked.

“From critic to foul magnet in minutes.”

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Another statement that JB had stated was very direct. “We give the benefit to those who are necessarily trying to manipulate the game to their advantage. I just don’t think it’s basketball.” Despite stating it’s not basketball, he got the advantage against the Suns, which netizens called out.

“Can’t beat em Join em.”

While another fan sent a shot at the league and compared it to Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point game. “Does this mean he’s going for 80+?” The sarcastic dig at Jaylen Brown was because Bam scored 36 of 43 shooting from the charity stripe, setting new records for free-throw attempts and makes in a game. In fact, he had 14-16 from the line in the fourth quarter itself.

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Fans voiced their opinion against Brown because the star said he won’t resort to those plays. He was very vocal in calling out SGA, so the netizens did the same.