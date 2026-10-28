“Take All the Gambling Money”: Adam Silver Under Fire for Mishandling Malik Beasley Case

Rob Parker wants NBA commissioner Adam Silver to explain how the league handled Malik Beasley’s gambling investigation after federal prosecutors pursued charges against the former Milwaukee Bucks guard. Parker believes the case raises serious questions about the NBA’s ability to protect the integrity of its games while expanding its commercial relationships with gambling-related businesses.

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Speaking on The Odd Couple, Parker began by directing his demand straight at the commissioner.

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“This is, this goes out to commissioner Adam Silver. He should hold a press conference tomorrow and explain what has happened to his league that don’t forget. He was the one who wrote an op-ed piece in the New York times, embracing gambling.”

Parker has not alleged that the NBA violated any rules or regulations, but argues that Silver should publicly explain the league’s investigative process and integrity safeguards.

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Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, has confirmed that the former NBA guard intends to plead guilty on December 9 in a federal betting-related bribery and conspiracy case.

The case has drawn added scrutiny as the NBA continues to expand its involvement in prediction markets, putting the league’s gambling partnerships under the spotlight.

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The timing also matters because the NBA announced new agreements with Kalshi and Polymarket on October 26, naming both companies its preferred prediction-market exchanges. According to the league’s official announcement, the agreements include access to official NBA data, promotional rights, restrictions on permitted markets, and information-sharing obligations related to suspicious trading and investigations. The NBA also announced a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission focused on cooperation and regulatory oversight.

Parker made his stance clear, saying

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“Take all the gambling money you want. Clean up the game. Take that new gambling partnership money and tell us tomorrow at a press conference why the league failed its fans and did not or were not able to find Malik Beasley guilty.”

He argued that the league should direct some of the revenue from those agreements toward stronger oversight. Parker also proposed hiring 100 additional investigators to help monitor potential integrity violations. That figure was his suggestion during the broadcast, not an officially announced NBA hiring plan.

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Parker then raised a broader concern about what the controversy could mean for the public’s trust in professional basketball.

“If I’m an NBA fan, I now start to question, am I watching real basketball or WWE?”

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His concern is that repeated gambling controversies could leave viewers questioning whether the competition is being protected effectively. The NBA’s new prediction-market agreements contain safeguards designed to address suspicious activity, but those measures do not resolve the specific questions Parker has raised about the Beasley investigation.

Parker also questioned the league’s ability to manage its gambling-related responsibilities, saying:

“If you tell me Adam silver, well, you know, we can’t do what the federal government does. If you can’t police your game effectively, then you should not be involved in gambling in any way.”

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The statement captures the central argument behind Parker’s demand: if the NBA continues to benefit commercially from gambling-related partnerships, he believes it must demonstrate that it can adequately protect the integrity of its games. His proposed response is for Silver to publicly explain the league’s decisions and outline further measures to strengthen oversight.

Parker wants Silver to answer questions about the Beasley investigation and explain what additional safeguards the league will introduce. With the NBA expanding its prediction-market partnerships, he believes the commissioner must address concerns about the league’s ability to protect the integrity of its games.