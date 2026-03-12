“Taking My Mugshot”: Jaylen Brown Reveals Arrest That Changed His Life Forever

One moment from Jaylen Brown’s time in school has become widely talked about over the years. In a 2014 tweet, he revealed that a teacher once angrily predicted he would end up in prison. “I’ll see you in the Cobb County Jail,” she said. Little did she know that her predictions would turn true later, as the Boston Celtics superstar did end up behind bars in high school.

Now, in an appearance on COUSINS with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady, Brown narrated the real incident. “My senior year, I got arrested,” JB shared. “I got arrested for a traffic violation. I’m on my way to school. I could have graduated from high school in my junior year because I was advanced in science and math. So I stayed an extra year, my senior year, to win a state championship.”

He gave further details. “Long story short, at the assembly, I was supposed to win Mr. Georgia basketball, positive athlete of the year… And on the way to that assembly, I get arrested, and I’m supposed to be getting all these awards, but I’m in the Cobb County holding, taking my mugshot,” Jaylem Brown recalled. “So it was a big deal for me because it’s like in the moment you’re supposed to be praised or the moment you’re supposed to be getting all this notoriety, I’m getting humbled to the most degree.”

Imago Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a free throw basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Years ago, that strange twist changed Jaylen Brown’s path, and the story of his arrest still lives online. His high school coach, Doug Lipscomb, explained it clearly to USA TODAY, “All he did was get a ticket for a stop-sign violation. He didn’t know he was driving on a suspended license…It wasn’t that big a deal.”

Yet that moment turned into a true turning point in his story. If Brown had never run that stop sign, the path might have shifted. Maybe a different college. Maybe a different draft slot. However, the road led him to the Boston Celtics as the third pick in 2016. Since then, through injuries and challenges, Brown kept rising. Now he climbs the Celtics all time scoring list, owns an NBA championship, and holds a Finals MVP. His Hall of Fame case grows stronger while he remains in his prime.

And right now, Jaylen Brown is waiting to see if the NBA will hand him more punishment after his ejection in the Spurs vs Celtics game on Tuesday. The league usually does not fine players who respectfully leave the court after officials eject them. Therefore, for now, JB might be on the safer side.

Jaylen Brown finds support from teammates after ejection

Tensions flared when Stephon Castle knocked the ball loose, and Jaylen Brown tumbled out of bounds with no whistle, adding to an already injury-strained night. The Boston Celtics star confronted referee Tyler Ford, pointing and using profanity, which brought the first technical. However, Brown kept arguing, and referee Mehta, watching from across the court, issued the second, triggering an automatic NBA ejection.

Now, Brown’s teammate, Derrick White, didn’t mince words. He took a direct shot at the referee’s decisions during the post-game interview with the media. White believed that rivals fouled Brown, too. “He definitely earned the first one. I thought the second one was bull****, honestly,” he said. “It’s a passionate game, a high-level game. Can’t throw out a guy who’s done so much for us all year in a game like this, especially…it was ridiculous.”

Imago Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a non-call against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Then Jayson Tatum chipped in. He said that the Spurs player surely pushed JB. “First tech, probably warranted…the emotions are high…but the second tech, you gotta understand it’s a national TV game between two of the best teams in the league.” JT added, “You make a big deal about stars playing, then you’re trigger-happy to throw somebody out of the game. So I disagree with it.”

So, amidst ejection troubles and teammates’ support, Jaylen Brown is thriving in the NBA. In Jayson Tatum’s absence, he emerged as the true anchor for Joe Mazzulla’s ship. They walked into the 2025-26 season without any expectations, but after 65 games, it’s safe to say they look like championship contenders in the East. And sure, JB’s life-altering arrest in high school shifted his career’s trajectory.

Maybe it was a blessing in disguise? Who knows?