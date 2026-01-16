“Talks Too Much”: Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear on Jonathan Kuminga Amid Lakers Interest

From appearing in 12 games straight to begin the season to not playing the last 12 games. Jonathan Kuminga’s season after signing the two-year, $46.8 million contract has been inconsistent again. The 23-year-old has not received enough support from head coach Steve Kerr during this time, but teammates have been vocal and backing JK. Weeks after reassuring words from Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green extends his love.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s (Kuminga) dealing with it better than probably I would, I was just telling someone today.” After the Golden State Warriors‘ win over the Knicks, Green candidly spoke about Jonathan Kuminga’s decision to officially request a trade. “The way he’s dealt with this at 23 years old, I tip my hat to him because he stayed engaged. His attitude is the same every day. He comes in with a smile. He almost talks too much on the bench, and that is a compliment in itself.

The way he’s reacted in response to this will not only carry the rest of his basketball career, but his demeanor will carry him the rest of his life well because he’s been incredible. So, like I said on the show, whether he’s here past the deadline or whether he’s moved past the deadline, one thing’s for certain is he’ll be in shape, and he’ll be ready. He brings a great attitude. He’s one of the best young guys I’ve been around. So I can’t overstate enough just how incredible he’s been.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Kuminga wanted a way out last season, but signed a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a team option. Despite speaking highly of the youngster, Steve Kerr somehow failed to deliver on the promise. The coach recently said he was “disappointed” with how Kuminga’s season has panned out. In the 163 minutes Kuminga, Butler, and Green have shared on the court, the Dubs have posted an average 114.8 offensive but a better 106.3 defensive rating (113.2 def rating for the season).

Reports of a “fractured” relationship, coupled with the coach’s recent cryptic statements, continue to dominate the trade market. For over a month, Kuminga has been out of the Warriors’ active rotation, which has drawn backlash from former NBA players, analysts, and fans. ESPN’s Shams Charania, who has been the most credible source in the Kuminga trade drama, confirmed that the player’s relationship with the front office is “non-existent” at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green’s backing comes at a time when Jonathan Kuminga needs it the most. It’s a similar sentiment that teammate Butler shared a few weeks ago. “That’s my brother, so I care less if he had the rotation. So his future, that’s between him and whoever else, but the bond and the brotherhood that we’ve built, ain’t no future gonna ever change if that’s my guy.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers continue to monitor Jonathan Kuminga’s situation

While Green and Butler have extended their support, the only way that JK can play more is to move away from the Bay Area. This season, the 23-year-old’s stat line has plummeted. So far, he’s just averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from the three-point line. This is significantly lower than his career averages of 50.2 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent from the three-point line.

As expected, this has affected Kuminga’s trade stock, as according to an NBA insider, not many teams are willing to buy the young forward, let alone offer something the Warriors will be willing to make the trade for. But this becomes the right option for the Lakers as they aren’t looking to overspend for a player. They have been in the market in search of a 3-and-D wing with size to provide them with some sort of shield on the perimeter. NBA insider Jake Fischer shared in his column that the Purple and Gold had shown interest in Kuminga ever since the summer standoff in restricted free agency.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that GM Rob Pelinka is a “fan” of JK. The Lakers are also in the market seeking deals that would send Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt out. They’re also looking to trade their first-round pick in 2032 for a couple of lower first-round picks. With Kuminga already handing out his trade request and the Feb 5 deadline approaching, the Lakers will quickly find the right solution.