Tari Eason’s Mom Sends 3-Word Message For Jalen Green After Anticipated Suns Debut

Jalen Green couldn’t have asked for a better start to his new chapter in Phoenix. In his very first game tonight as a member of the Suns, the 23-year-old guard erupted for 29 points, leading all scorers to push Phoenix to a 115-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The debut felt like a statement, silencing doubters and reminding everyone why he was once considered one of the brightest young stars in the NBA.

The performance went viral quickly, not just because of the numbers, but also because of the reaction it drew from a familiar face. Teroya Eason, the mother of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, quickly responded to a post showcasing Green’s stat line on X, writing, “Tatoooooo this bit—-.” The message summed up the pride and excitement many felt, especially those who had seen the guard grow earlier in his NBA career.

Tari Eason and Green are former teammates, having shared three years in Houston as part of the franchise’s young core alongside Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson, before Green was traded to Phoenix in the record-breaking seven-team deal that landed Houston Kevin Durant.

The two had built a bond on mutual respect and competition, and it’s clear the respect (and support) hasn’t faded. Teroya’s post only reinforces that bond, showcasing that it’s all love between Green and his old circle.

Even when Green and teammate Dillon Brooks were traded to the Suns, she was vocal in her support for them. “I LOVE THEM,” she posted. She also advocated for Rockets fans to support their outgoing talent, especially since Green and Brooks had been vital to their regular season and playoff success during the 2024-25 season: “We are all Suns fans now, and I will not explain myself.”

For his part, Green has also shown love and appreciation for Houston and his former teammates. After the trade, he wrote in The Players’ Tribune, “We were such a close group. That’s why it’s so tough to even be doing a goodbye, because I might as well just post a link to the whole damn roster. Every guy is somebody I was close with — somebody who I’ll keep in touch with after basketball… How many conversations about life did we have? Thank y’all for helping figure my s— out. Not just as a ball player, but as a young father and as a man… H-Town, thank you for the love.”

He also explained that he called every single teammate, coach, and trainer on the roster, staying on his phone all day to say his goodbyes. It must feel good to know that even after all this time, fans back in Houston are looking out for him.

Jalen Green Ignites Phoenix Suns With Electric Debut as Los Angeles Clippers Struggle

Jalen Green had a sharp debut tonight for the Phoenix Suns. In just under 23 minutes of play, Green lit up the stat sheet, logging 29 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals against the undermanned LA Clippers.

His burst off the dribble and rhythm from beyond the arc flipped the tone for the Suns after a slow start as he knocked down 6 threes, looking controlled, energetic, and confident, despite playing under a minutes restriction.

He achieved this stat line while managing an ailing hamstring, which had him sidelined to start the season. And, notably, secured his 22nd game of his young career with at least 6 six three-pointers, with 21 of those coming with the Rockets.

Imago Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns shot nearly 39% from three-point range, connecting on 19 attempts compared to the Clippers’ 10 on 31%, and took a 20-point lead in the third quarter.

The Suns never looked back, leading by 25 at one point in the fourth quarter to close any chance of a late comeback. Devin Booker added 24 points with 7 assists, while sharpshooters Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale connected on nine total triples, making the offense look fluid and fast.

Across the court, the Clippers struggled without two-way threat Kawhi Leonard and offensive creator James Harden, and it showed when LA fell behind.

While Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, Bradley Beal struggled, connecting on just 2 of his 14 attempted shots for 5 points. Now, the Suns prepare for a rematch against them on Saturday, this time in Los Angeles.