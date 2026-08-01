Tari Eason’s Mother Responds to Allegations Against Rockets Star After Ex-Girlfriend’s Miscarriage

Tari Eason’s offseason took an unexpected turn this week as a private relationship spilled into public view, drawing widespread online attention while an unrelated legal dispute also became public. As social media rushed to connect the developments involving the Houston Rockets forward and Marilyn Melo, Eason’s mother stepped in to challenge the narrative.

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“You guys have to be so much smarter than this,” Teroya wrote on X. “I was hoping that this BULL—- never made it over to Twitter even after today she decided to post a bunch of their text messages. You know the cool part about me. I’m not stressing. That’s the thing about knowing the truth. @wagsunfilter3d got my message at 9 PM and turned the whole page private afterwards y’all wanna hear it here go. Go tag Marilyn. I don’t have to. I’ll see her in court.”

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Teroya’s response came as Eason sought a domestic violence restraining order against Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez. Court documents obtained by TMZ allege Rodriguez physically assaulted him, destroyed thousands of dollars’ worth of his personal property and later threatened his safety through an associate.

The petition became public less than 24 hours after online users linked Eason’s Instagram Stories to Melo’s announcement about her reported pregnancy loss, though that connection has not been independently verified by major news outlets. The petition remains pending, and no court has ruled on the allegations.

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“You guys do not care whether he was making fun of her,” Teroya bluntly stated. “None of you guys care about any of this actually you just want to talk about something even if it’s people even it’s their personal lives and she knows that and she used you. And some of y’all like being used. Couldn’t be me.”

Teroya also rejected claims that her son had mocked Melo’s reported pregnancy loss. Although Eason’s Instagram Stories appeared shortly after Melo shared her statement, the posts made no mention of her, the reported pregnancy loss or their relationship, and no major news organization has independently verified that they were directed at Melo. Eason has not publicly commented on the speculation.

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“Promise you he didn’t troll it. He’s been asking her for a blood test we couldn’t get that then now we’re wondering what happened to the baby cause you can’t have a miscarriage for seven months so she’s on the Internet saying that he’s making fun of her for having a miscarriage. Where is my grandchild? I’ve seen stillborn you get to keep a lock of hair or footprint or something. Where is the baby? She’s not gonna turn this narrative. Not with my crazy a– expecting a grandchild. I want answers!”

While Teroya continued defending her son on social media, attention soon shifted to the restraining order petition Eason filed against Rodriguez.

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Restraining order filing adds another layer to the dispute

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Eason filed a petition on Thursday seeking a domestic violence restraining order against 32-year-old Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, whom he described as someone he “used to date.” At the time of publication, the petition remains pending judicial review, and no temporary or permanent restraining order has been granted.

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In the filing, Eason alleged Rodriguez “repeatedly str*ck me in the face with a closed fist” following an argument after he drove her home at her mother’s request. He further claimed she later entered his Airbnb and “took all my clothes and poured liquid bleach on them,” causing approximately $92,000 in damage. Eason also alleged that someone associated with Rodriguez later threatened to “break both of my legs” and “k*ll me.” All three allegations originate from Eason’s petition and have not been tested in court.

TMZ also reported that a source close to Rodriguez disputed Eason’s account, calling the allegations false and defamatory while claiming the restraining order petition was filed to distract from her own grievances regarding the relationship. Rodriguez herself has not publicly addressed the petition beyond that reported response.

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According to the petition, the argument began after Eason drove Rodriguez home at the request of her mother. Beyond seeking protection for himself, Eason asked the court to order Rodriguez to stay away from his residence, vehicle, workplace and any California arena where the Rockets play road games. The filing represents the first public confirmation that the two had previously been in a relationship, which neither had acknowledged publicly before the court documents surfaced.

For now, the dispute remains unresolved. The petition is still pending before the court, no criminal charges have been filed against either party and neither Eason nor the Houston Rockets has issued a formal public statement regarding the matter.