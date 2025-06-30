Tari Eason’s Mother Sends Clear Message to Jabari Smith Jr. After Rockets’ $122M Decision

The Houston Rockets’ $122 million decision sent shockwaves through the NBA, but it was a single tweet from Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, that stole the spotlight among fans and insiders alike. As the Rockets locked in their young core for the long haul, the off-court reactions became just as compelling as the front-office moves.

Teroya Eason, known for her candid and supportive presence on social media, has long been a vocal advocate for not only her son but also his teammates—including Jabari Smith Jr. Few fans realize that Teroya, who tweets as “Momster,” once boldly declared, “The Houston Rockets WON the draft,” referencing the trio of TyTy Washington, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. This history of public praise set the stage for her latest viral moment.

Teroya was responding to reports of Smith’s extension with trademark wit: “Well s— Junior, lunch is definitely on you! … Congratulations to the whole family [heart emoji].” Her message, posted directly in response to Shams Charania’s announcement about Smith’s five-year, $122 million rookie extension, underscored the close-knit, celebratory culture within the Rockets’ young roster and their families.

As per Charania’s post, Jabari Smith Jr.’s new deal, fully guaranteed through the 2030-31 season, was negotiated by Rockets officials and Smith’s agent, Wallace Prather of LIFT Sports Management. And the numbers back the extension that he has landed. Smith is the only player from the 2022 draft class to amass at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds, per ESPN Research.

Despite missing time with a broken left hand, he averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds, and in the playoffs, he shot a scorching 45.5 percent from three-point range—showing the kind of postseason upside that justifies such a commitment. The extension comes as Houston’s youth movement pays off. Smith, drafted third overall in 2022, was instrumental in the Rockets’ surge to the No. 2 seed in the West and their first playoff berth in five years.

The franchise’s refusal to include Jabari Smith Jr. in the Kevin Durant trade negotiations further underscores his status as a cornerstone. As the Rockets continue to lock in their young core, all eyes now turn to whether Tari Eason—another 2022 draftee—will be next in line for a major payday, setting up the next chapter in Houston’s high-stakes rebuild.

What can things look like for Tari Eason after the blockbuster Rockets trade involving Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets just shook up the NBA in a big way—and no, this isn’t your average offseason rumor. They’ve officially brought in Kevin Durant, a move that doesn’t just raise eyebrows—it sets off alarms across the league. For a team that’s been building patiently, this deal screams ambition. After years of being on the rise, the Rockets are making it clear: they want a seat at the championship table, and they want it now.

Durant’s arrival instantly upgrades their offense, offering the kind of firepower that perfectly complements the defense-first identity Ime Udoka has been crafting. But with big gains come tough goodbyes. Parting ways with Dillon Brooks wasn’t just a cap-space shuffle—it hit at the soul of the roster. Brooks wasn’t merely a role player; he was the spark plug, the no-nonsense competitor who brought edge and accountability night in and night out. His departure leaves more than a gap in the lineup—it leaves a leadership void, one that can’t be filled overnight. Enter Tari Eason.

If there’s anyone on this roster who seems ready to pick up that emotional baton, it’s him. Eason has made a name for himself by doing the dirty work—diving for loose balls, sparking momentum when the team needs it most, and playing every possession like it’s Game 7. He doesn’t talk loud, but he plays loud. And that’s exactly the kind of energy Udoka’s system thrives on. With Brooks gone, Eason’s moment to lead from the trenches might finally be here. And soon enough it could be Teroya Eason cheering for his own son.