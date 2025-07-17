Taylor Rooks Bids Emotional Farewell to 7-Year-Long Journey as Exciting NBA Project Awaits

If sports journalism had a Most Improved Player award, Taylor Rooks would’ve been hoisting it like she just hit a buzzer-beater at Madison Square Garden. After seven whirlwind years with TNT Sports and Bleacher Report, Taylor Rooks officially dropped the mic — and her Instagram collage — saying goodbye to a chapter that’s seen more highlights than a prime-time Vince Carter dunk reel.

“END OF AN ERA 🏆,” she wrote, before penning a love letter to the people who believed in her growth, her in-depth sit-downs, and, most importantly, her space in sports media. “I walked into this role as a 26-year-old woman that had a lot to say and a lot to learn… The only reason I’m leaving as a better broadcaster is because of every single person I worked with.”

You could practically hear Ernie Johnson smiling when she quoted him, calling it a “‘get to’ job — not a ‘have to’ job.” If this farewell was a mixtape, Taylor Rooks just dropped the perfect outro.

So, where’s Taylor Rooks heading after setting her farewell post on fire like it was Game 7 at the Garden? Straight to Amazon Prime Video’s shiny new NBA project — because apparently, Prime’s building an All-Star team of hosts that’s flashier than the ‘04 Lakers (and hopefully with better chemistry).

In January 2025, Prime named Taylor Rooks their NBA studio host, slotting her next to Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki. Yes, that’s six-time All-Star Blake and MVP/14-time All-Star Dirk. If this lineup had a bench, it’d probably include a cardboard cutout of Larry Bird just to round out the vibe.

Rooks brings that rare combo: TNT game chops, Bleacher Report street cred, and Prime Video polish. She’s been everywhere — from Thursday Night Football to NBA sidelines — making her a broadcasting Swiss Army knife with a courtside seat.

Prime’s betting on her to anchor their 66-game NBA package with Play-In and Playoff coverage included. And no, this isn’t just another “studio host gig.” It’s a groundbreaking move. Taylor Rooks becomes one of the few Black women leading NBA coverage on a global streaming platform. Basically, she’s doing what the Warriors did in 2015 — changing the game with style.

The Taylor Rooks Effect: Trusted, talented, and totally relatable

Long before Amazon handed her the mic, Taylor Rooks was busy building a resume that reads like an All-NBA First Team selection. She kicked things off covering high school recruits like Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson at Scout.com, then took her talents to Big Ten Network, SportsNet New York, and CBS — all before most of us could figure out how to switch HDMI inputs.

But it was at Bleacher Report where Taylor Rooks made her mark. Her show “Take It There” brought out raw, real moments from stars like Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and DeMar DeRozan — you know, the kind of honest conversations Stephen A. Smith would probably yell about on First Take. DeRozan even gave her that viral “sacrificial lamb” quote that still circles NBA Twitter like it’s on a never-ending fast break.

And yes, that unforgettable Michael Beasley interview — where they somehow ended up talking about brain capacity — proved Taylor Rooks could turn even the weirdest moments into viral gold.

via Imago

Taylor Rooks isn’t just a media star — she’s also been the calm in the storm during some of sports’ most unpredictable moments. She covered the NBA bubble, spotlighting mental health, social issues, and everything that didn’t fit in a box score. She even bagged a Sports Emmy nomination in 2024 for Outstanding Emerging On-Air Talent — the broadcasting equivalent of a Sixth Man of the Year award.

Taylor Rooks’ move to Prime isn’t just a flex — it’s the result of a decade-long grind. As she put it, this role was “10+ years in the making.” She’s trusted by athletes, respected by execs, and followed by fans who appreciate her knack for blending pop culture with basketball IQ.

With legends like Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Candace Parker, and Udonis Haslem in the analyst rotation, Taylor Rooks is about to helm a squad that might give Inside the NBA a run for its money — or at least its meme game.

She’s the rare broadcaster who can get Kevin Durant to open up, make D-Wade crack a story, and have Dirk Nowitzki shoot the breeze — all without missing a beat. That’s not broadcasting. That’s hoop culture mastery.

If the NBA media world had a draft, Taylor Rooks just got picked first overall. And honestly? She earned it. From college sports blogs to NBA Prime coverage, Taylor Rooks’ journey reads like the ultimate career mixtape — full of big moments, unforgettable interviews, and the kind of growth arc that belongs in a sports docuseries. So here’s to Taylor Rooks — living proof that when preparation meets opportunity, you don’t just take the shot… you drain it from half-court.