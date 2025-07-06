Taylor Rooks Turns Heads With Cooper Flagg as Scenes Emerge From Meeting Future Colleagues

“I’ve been pushing myself to be where my feet are. To appreciate the moments I’m in while I’m in them,” Taylor Rooks wrote in a heartfelt birthday post this May. And while it’s easy to say that when you’re one of the most respected journalists covering both the NBA and NFL, Rooks truly walked the talk. Over the last few weeks, she’s been everywhere—maximizing every moment and soaking in the energy around her. Whether it was breaking the groundbreaking news to Kevin Durant about his trade to Houston or simply connecting with fans, Rooks gave everyone a glimpse of what it means to be fully present and fully impactful.

The 33-year-old journalist gave her 860,000 Instagram followers a glimpse into what can only be described as a dream stretch of days. In a highlight reel that screams living large, Taylor Rooks shared a series of snapshots—from snapping a selfie with No. 1 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg, to dining out with British comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg. She also hopped aboard a yacht with NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin, and even squeezed in a sleek photoshoot with Grammy-winner Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, better known as H.E.R. If there’s a definition of work-meets-play goals, Rooks might’ve just posted it.

Posing and spending time with the Dallas Mavericks legend and Blake Griffin meant more than simply catching up with two NBA legends. It might have also been a way for Taylor Rooks to learn more about her two future colleagues. After all, back in January, Griffin and Nowitzki were named analysts for the new Amazon Prime Video studio show. The streaming service will begin its NBA coverage next season after acquiring a portion of the media rights from the NBA after the league took it from TNT.

Taylor Rooks will serve as the show’s host. She highlighted her excitement at receiving this big opportunity in a statement that read, “We’re really excited about the opportunity to build a show from the ground up. That is for the basketball fan, that is entertaining, that is informative, that is different”.

On both the work and personal front, the journalist seems to be having the time of her life, and appreciating the moments.

The post soon gained the attention of many, and several big names and fans couldn’t refrain from sharing their reaction.

H.E.R, Michael B. Jordan, and other netizens react to Taylor Rooks Post: “💕💕😊😊”

Less than 6 hours after going viral, the Instagram post had received around 27,000+ likes. Several renowned names like Michael B. Jordan and ‘House of Highlights’ founder Omar Raja liked the post.

One of the first to drop a reaction under Taylor Rooks’ post? None other than H.E.R. herself. The Grammy-winning artist, who appeared in one of the snapshots, kept it short and sweet—leaving a string of emojis, “💕💕😊😊,” that said it all without saying a word.

Over the years, Rooks has become acquainted with several celebrities because of her sports coverage, and work in hosting podcasts for outlets like Boardroom and Bleacher Report. Otherwise, she gets to meet them at parties, which is how she met H.E.R. recently when the singer had hosted an art party less than a week ago.

Joy Taylor also did not choose to write words, and simply put out “❤️❤️❤️” in the comments section.

Both Rooks and Taylor are amongst the most prominent women in sports media. They took advantage of their popularity to co-host a podcast together. The ‘Two Personal’ podcast was launched back in March of 2024. It served as a way to give both journalists an outlet to discuss their lives as sports media professionals, women experiencing the issues with dating and everyday life, and several other topics.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Thursday Night Football reporter Taylor Rooks during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.

It got off to a good start, but, as the year went on, Rooks’ role with the podcast lessened. When the podcast was relaunched in June, Taylor Rooks was absent, which Joe Taylor attributed to the fact that “Taylor is a very, very busy woman. That’s all it is”.

One social media user wrote, “Classy and sassy!! Yasss🔥🔥”.

Well, those are the two terms that Taylor Rooks owns. It would be hard to search for the reporter on Google and not come across a bunch of articles that compliment her fashion choices. Rooks explained in a US Weekly interview once that an on-court reporter is on the screen for a short time.

Therefore, “When you pop up, it needs to feel like a moment. I believe that. I believe that’s good TV. You want people to stop what they’re doing and watch what you have to say. You want them to watch your interview. The key to television is to make people want to tune in and want to listen to your stories.” For Rooks, “It’s not as much about wearing an outfit as it is giving a whole look.”

One individual wrote, “We know you’re accomplished and that makes you a goddess. But you are one of the prettiest women possible and thatd real. And all timer you are!!!!”.

Rooks is certainly an accomplished journalist. The Missouri native rose through a male-dominated industry. She stood out amongst all the other sideline reporters. covering the latest in the world of sports. By 33, she is among the most recognizable reporters in the NBA world and also the NFL. She is someone who players like Jayden Daniels and Malcolm Jenkins especially walk over just to say hello to. If that isn’t a sign that you have left a memorable mark in the sports reporting industry, then what is?

One social media user wrote, “Can we all agree Taylor Rooks is Halle Berry of Sports Media?” Well, when you put it that way, there surely seems to be some resemblance.

Overall, the majority of reactions highlighted nothing but praise for the 33-year-old. With any luck, Taylor Rooks will keep sharing more highlights over the coming months. Especially when she begins a new journey alongside Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin.