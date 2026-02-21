“Teach You That in Elementary School”: Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith Hilariously Diss Lakers Defense

The Los Angeles Lakers grinded out a 125-122 win against their crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers, tonight, enduring a tough defensive night. Unfortunately for them, the night didn’t end there, because what began as routine defensive breakdowns turned into a full-blown comedy segment at their expense on Inside the NBA.

“Who double-teams and leaves the guy out of bounds wide open?” Charles Barkley said in an incredulous tone as the replay rolled. “And then who doubles and then let a guy split? Come on, man. Who going out of bounds? What are you doing? Come on, man.”

The others just piled on, with Jalen Rose, who was sitting in for Shaquille O’Neal, exclaiming that defensive coverages like the ones the Lakers blew are things “they teach you that in elementary school.” Kenny Smith even added tactical suggestions, telling them to run a 2-3 zone on the out-of-bounds play.

The crew didn’t just dissect the one possession, but made comments on the Lakers‘ overall defensive game, which has been a sore spot for the team all season. LA has the 8th worst defense in the league by defensive rating, and their offense being middle of the road is not enough to save them from their defensive pitfalls.

The only other playoff team that lies in the bottom 10 defensive ratings in the league is the Denver Nuggets, who are carried on offense by one of the best offensive engines in the league.

“The Lakers like a Oprah Winfrey show, you get a basket, you get a basket, you get a basket,” Barkley joked. “I mean, they’re like the Washington Generals. Every team’s the Globetrotters against them. We can keep sugar coating it and I know they going to make us talk about the Lakers. The Lakers are a mediocre team now.”

Charles Barkley’s Brutal Reality Check on the Los Angeles Lakers’ Playoff Hopes

When host Ernie Johnson asked for his biggest takeaway from the game, Charles Barkley delivered his bluntest take of the night.

“Nothing… Neither one of these teams are any good. No disrespect.”

Kenny Smith joined him, asking whether this meant that he didn’t see them winning a championship, and Barkley added that they might “win a round,” but that if they’re one of the lower seeded teams and have to play the Nuggets, the Rockets or the Thunder, “they’re not going to beat those teams.”

He didn’t stop there either, adding that he didn’t think the Lakers could beat the Spurs or the Timberwolves either, putting them essentially at the bottom of the Western Conference’s playoff picture.

The Lakers have star power, but against the battle-tested and championship-caliber cores many teams in the West have, a poor supporting cast with constant defensive concerns simply isn’t enough to fuel a deep postseason push. The Inside crew might have been joking at LA’s expense, but they’re not wrong, because come March, the team is going to face a rude awakening if their defense doesn’t step up.