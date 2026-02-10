“Teacher’s Pet Type S***”: NBA Legend Blasts Anthony Edwards’ Teammate for Public Criticism of Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a very turbulent season, going through stretches of inconsistent play. After a loss to the struggling New Orleans Pelicans, the team’s issues were put in the spotlight by one of Anthony Edwards’ costars, and now, one legend has taken that public criticism as a sign of trouble.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the loss to the Pelicans, the team’s defensive anchor and veteran star Rudy Gobert publicly called out the Wolves’ “unacceptable effort.” In the aftermath, Run It Back discussed his words, and that’s where former All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins gave his take on the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason I didn’t like it is because it was it was said publicly,” Cousins told his cohosts. “I’m even okay with the messenger. I do feel he’s one of the leaders of this team… I’m not necessarily mad at the mess. The only part is saying it publicly, calling out, well, subliminally calling out teammates publicly. I don’t like that.”

Cousins was careful to separate the message from the method. He wasn’t offended by the idea of accountability within the team, or even by Gobert being the one to deliver it, but that he aired out the criticism outside of the locker room, to the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cousins framed it less like a moment of leadership and more like a potential distraction for the team, especially with the narratives that might result from comments like this. Though his actions might feel productive in the moment, they can slowly chip away at the trust the team has built.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“If you feel like you got to get something off your chest like that, I’m totally okay with it,” Cousins said, sympathizing to some extent. “I’m okay with accountability. It’s just more so doing it publicly. That’s teacher’s pet type s— and I just can’t go for that.”

Inside Rudy Gobert’s Public Plea for Defensive Accountability Within the Timberwolves

For multiple seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the best defensive teams in the league, but this season, that intensity has slipped. Early in the third against the Pelicans, the Wolves had an 18-point lead, but instead of tightening their focus. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Wolves relaxed, the lead was gone, and the Pelicans completely dictated the tempo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a stoppage in play against the LA Clippers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

That was just the latest in a series of embarrassing losses. After another one of such matchups against the Brooklyn Nets in December, Anthony Edwards bluntly called the performance: “Timberwolves basketball.” What Gobert said after the Pelicans game was a lot more scathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At some point, if the players don’t have accountability, someone has to have accountability for the players,” he told reporters. “Mistakes are a part of the game, but the effort to me for a team that wants to play for a championship, it’s unacceptable.”

Head coach Chris Finch didn’t take kindly to Gobert making these comments, but it’s hard to argue with what he’s talking about. Right now, the Wolves sit at 6th in the West, and if they wish to improve, the team needs to start trying harder during games.