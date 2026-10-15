“Team is Very Handcuffed”: Warriors Analyst Explains Team’s Internal State Amid Kristaps Porzingis Situation

Expensive uncertainty looms over the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2026–27 regular season. With starting center Kristaps Porzingis facing an indefinite absence due to an unspecified health issue, the franchise faces difficult questions about its next move. On 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs, veteran Bay Area analyst Mark Willard captured the fanbase’s growing unease while offering a candid take on the front office’s dilemma.

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Responding to growing frustration among fans regarding general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s roster construction around an aging Stephen Curry, Willard argued that the Warriors’ management was functionally trapped by cap constraints and limited market options.

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“I don’t know that I’ve ever gone into a season for any of the teams feeling like this. I’ve definitely… I’ve been right before, and I’ve been wrong before. On this one, I don’t even know what to say. I have no way to stick a finger on the pulse of what this Warriors basketball team can be right now,” Willard admitted during the broadcast.

Addressing the fierce criticism directed at Dunleavy for failing to land a healthy superstar running mate for Curry, Willard pushed back with a reminder that the Warriors pursued but did not land high-profile targets such as LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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“I know that it’s very fashionable to come after the general manager and tell the Warriors that they failed Steph Curry, and that they should have gone after this, that, or the other. I think that is way easier said than done. I understand this roll of the dice; I also understand how frustrating it is that it has come up and flared up again, and done so before the season even starts,” Willard explained.

Highlighting the financial realities of building around a 38-year-old superstar while navigating another high-earning player who cannot take the floor, Willard emphasized the restrictive environment facing the front office.

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“I think behind the scenes, the Warriors have maybe a different view on it than the fanbase does. When you have a superstar who’s 38 years old, still commands a very high salary, and still commands the room, in other words, the fanbase is allergic to the idea of him ever leaving, and I get all that, then the team is very handcuffed, especially in this situation where you have another star making a lot of money who also will not play,” Willard noted, confirming that most free agents don’t want to walk into that situation.

“So, for all of those things to send the Warriors onto the market and say, ‘Do better, bring in this, bring in that’… I really don’t even know what the hell was available to them. I don’t. And actually, I would guess, not much. Really not much,” he added. “So, they took a calculated risk here. It seems like it’s come up snake eyes, and we go from there. Let’s see what they can do for the first half of the season.”

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The “calculated risk” Willard talks about is the Warriors’ trade deadline transaction in February 2026 when the Dubs acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. The Warriors then ‘handcuffed’ themselves to a two-year, $40 million extension inked this past June.

The 31-year-old 7’2 center managed just 32 total appearances last season across both franchises while continuing to manage postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that head coach Steve Kerr referred to as involving “mysterious” elements during a previous appearance on Willard & Dibs; he later walked back related comments specifically about the POTS diagnosis.

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Tensions heightened when Porzingis missed training camp in Hawaii and failed to appear for the team’s first five preseason contests. Al Horford publicly acknowledged having no direct contact with him during the initial weeks of camp, while Kerr said he had been in limited text contact, adding to the speculation.

The situation reached a critical junction on Tuesday when Porzingis finally visited Chase Center to meet with Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health and Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini.

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Following the meeting, the Warriors issued an official statement confirming that Porzingis will remain sidelined indefinitely, though he will rejoin the team environment:

“Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, who missed training camp and the team’s first five (5) preseason games due to a health-related matter, returned to the Warriors’ practice facility yesterday and met with Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health & Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini. The specific contents of that meeting will remain private. Porzingis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team. An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate.”

Shortly after the team’s release, Porzingis addressed fans directly via social media,

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“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon,” he wrote. “It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.”

Porzingis then added a second post attempting to dismiss wild online rumors regarding his condition.

“I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands. So everyone can relax now… and I don’t have HIV or AIDS.“

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With Porzingis out indefinitely and therefore highly unlikely to play in Golden State’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21, the Warriors face an uphill battle to start the season, leaving Kerr and Curry to navigate a competitive Western Conference without their projected starting center.