Team USA Forced to Settle for Silver as Historic 18-Year Championship Streak Ends in FIBA Tournament

Canada finally broke through after years of knocking on the door. The Canadians defeated Team USA 67-65 to capture their first-ever FIBA U18 AmeriCup gold medal, ending the Americans’ run of seven consecutive tournament titles.

The championship game was a battle from start to finish, featuring 13 lead changes and neither team gaining complete control. Canada’s defense ultimately made the difference. The Canadians forced 21 turnovers and consistently disrupted Team USA’s rhythm. Duke commit Maxime Meyer helped set the tone defensively, contributing key blocks and interior presence while finishing with one of the best net ratings on the roster.

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Team USA carried a one-point lead into the second half but never found an offensive rhythm. The Americans shot just 38% from the field and struggled to protect the basketball against Canada’s pressure. Darius Wabbington led Team USA with 11 points, while Taylen Kinney added 10 before committing a costly offensive foul with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Canada’s Settimi Yugu intentionally missed both free throws with five seconds remaining, forcing Team USA to race the length of the floor for one final desperation attempt. The Americans got a last-second heave off, but couldn’t convert.

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“We knew coming into this tournament that we were one of the best teams here, and that we had a chance to win it all. I’m a player that loves to win and make winning plays, so seeing my teammates fight the same way I was fighting — that’s what it takes to win a championship,” Canada’s Lyris Robinson said of their momentous victory.

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Tournament MVP Javion Tyndale delivered when Canada needed him most, finishing with a game-high 19 points and eight assists. Canada also dominated at the free-throw line, creating a decisive scoring advantage in a game that came down to the final possession. The victory secured Canada’s first U18 AmeriCup title and ended Team USA’s grip on the tournament after seven consecutive championships.

More importantly, the victory served as another reminder of Canada’s rapidly growing basketball pipeline, a system that continues to produce elite prospects and challenge traditional powers on the international stage.

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The Last Time Team USA Was Denied Gold

Before Canada’s breakthrough, the last team to deny Team USA gold was Argentina in 2008. Like this year’s Americans, that USA squad entered the final undefeated before running into a determined opponent on championship night. Tournament MVP Kemba Walker scored 21 points in the loss, while future NBA players such as Mason Plumlee were also part of the roster.

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Argentina ultimately won 77-64 despite Team USA entering the championship game undefeated. Walker led all scorers with 21 points, but the hosts responded to every American rally and used a pivotal 11-0 run to take control of the game. It was the last time Team USA left the tournament without gold until Canada’s breakthrough in 2026.

Despite the disappointment, head coach Bob McKillop focused on the long-term value of the experience for his players.

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“I’m very proud about how we fought the entire game. Even the energy, the fight that we had up until the last buzzer made me very proud. Every one of our guys has gotten better from this experience. It’s a totally different environment than they’ve ever been in before. We’ve been together 18 days, had a travel experience that will be unforgettable, memories of playing in a championship game for a gold medal in a very hostile environment will be something they can build their college futures upon and hopefully their futures with USA Basketball,” said McKillop.

The defeat ultimately became a valuable stepping stone for several future NBA players. USA Basketball will hope this year’s silver-medal finish serves a similar purpose. While the gold medal slipped away, the tournament still provided a high-pressure environment that many of these prospects can draw from as they continue their basketball journeys. For Canada, however, this was more than a breakthrough. It was the night they finally ended nearly two decades of American dominance and announced themselves as the new champions of the Americas.