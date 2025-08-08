Teammate’s Advice Can Help Jonathan Kuminga as Warriors’ Future Remains in Limbo

What is better? Being the star player in a bad team, or having a limited role in a championship-contending franchise? These are some things NBA players have to deal with when they are drafted or traded throughout their careers. For Moses Moody, who was drafted by the Golden State Warriors back in 2021 as the 14th overall pick, he has spent the last 4 years in the shadow of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and, now, Jimmy Butler. Despite that, even getting the type of chance like he did is something he holds close to his heart. It is a belief that, in turn, can help Jonathan Kuminga in making a decision.

Moses Moody was a guest on the recent episode of ‘The Young Man and the Three’ podcast. There, the host discussed the pursuit of a championship and the personal connection that is derived from it. The feelings are different, as the host highlighted, for “a rookie, or a second year guy coming into a team like this team, versus when you go to a team with a bunch of other young players”. However, for Moses Moody, no situation is easier, as one will have to give their best if they are a part of either of the two scenarios.

“Yeah. I think whatever situation you come into is a good situation, first off. Because, if you don’t…. if you’re not…. if you’re not in a good team, and you playing, well you playing” said the Warriors star. “So you get to go figure it out on the court. You get like those reps, that experience, and all of that. If you’re not playing, well, you don’t got to go figure it out in front of everybody. You get to figure it out on in practice, and all that. So, when you get the opportunity to play, you’re more prepared. So, just like anything in life, like, whatever your situation is, is your situation. So, going to figure it out is the fun part”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If there is someone who needs to hear this advice, it is Jonathan Kuminga. It is no secret that, over the last few weeks, the player and the Warriors have faced difficulties in mutually agreeing to an extension deal. One reason for this is that, over the past month, Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner, had explored the market for sign-and-trade options. This move was not based solely on financial purposes since, according to reports, Kuminga feels his development has been stifled by inconsistent playing time and an ill-defined role with the Warriors.

AD

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

After Jimmy Butler’s acquisition by the Warriors, it became clear that Kuminga wasn’t going to be used as much as before. Steve Kerr wasn’t trying to hide this fact. In fact, during an April episode of ‘95.7 The Game’, he said “I have to read what we need. I have to read who’s playing well together, and to be very frank, the Jimmy (Butler), JK (Kuminga) combination has not been great and that’s the tricky part here”. If you are averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, then you deserve a bigger role, which Kuminga unfortunately will not get with the Warriors. With other teams, however, it is a different story.

As Moses Moody highlighted, whatever situation you end up in is a good situation. Sure, Kuminga might be seeking individual growth. With a Warriors squad led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, however, he has a good chance of winning his 2nd championship title. Plus, as long as he plays, he gets to prove himself. Who knows, maybe Steve Kerr gets impressed and gives Kuminga a bigger role. If Jonathan Kuminga ever has a change of heart and decides to stay with the Warriors, then he had better sign a deal fast. After all, the team’s growing frustration might cause the front office to look for new options.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Jonathan Kuminga be traded in exchange for Josh Giddey?

NBA reporter Jake Fischer recently released a report. In the same, he claimed that “I can report a couple of teams that contacted Josh Giddey’s representatives, and that showed interest in Josh Giddey. Golden State is one of them, to my understanding, depending on how the machinations would work, they are interested in some type of sign and trade with Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga”. Yikes! Kuminga made the Warriors wait too long, and now he might not even get his choice of a team.

The Warriors’ interest in the Chicago Bulls player isn’t anything new. In fact, as Fischer highlighted, “Back in 2021, Warriors were ready to pick Josh Giddey at the 7th pick, but he was taken by the Thunder at the 6th, so the Warriors happily took Kuminga”.

Josh Giddey’s offensive prowess is on par with that of Kuminga. After all, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks last season. He also averaged 46.5% from the field, 37.8% from beyond the arc, and 78.1% from the free-throw line. On top of that, Giddey also recorded 30 double-doubles and 7 triple-doubles. Giddey moving to the Warriors would allow the team to boast another ball handler and playmaker. It would certainly free Stephen Curry up more, which would be a blessing since the player would be more needed for the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think Jonathan Kuminga should quickly sign a deal? Or let the trade happen, and allow Josh Giddey a chance to contribute to the Warriors’ championship hopes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.