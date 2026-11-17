What defines LeBron James as a basketball superstar? Scoring titles? Lucrative contracts? His rings? He has spent much of his career rewriting the NBA record books. But his latest milestone highlights a different part of his game. By moving past Jason Kidd into third place on the league’s all-time assists list, the Philadelphia 76ers star added another remarkable achievement to his showcase.

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Yet for ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, this particular record might say more about James’ impact on basketball than even his historic scoring mark.

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“Honestly, this one fits more with the way he plays and what he’s so great at than the all-time scoring record,” Shelburne said, speaking on NBA Today. She explained why passing Kidd fits James’ playing identity so well.

“The scoring record, of course he deserves that, but what LeBron James is, is probably the best ceiling raiser ever in the NBA. There are dozens of teammates that should be sending him commission checks for the way that he elevated their games and creating career highs for them and getting them paid. And I think the assist record is, it passed Jason Kidd, who is one of the all-time great point guards. I mean, that’s a longevity record also, but it’s also a testament to the way LeBron plays.”

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It may seem like LeBron James picked up this muscle recently or boosted his playmaking ability after his athleticism began to deteriorate. But that’s not true. He has been a willing passer since his rookie season.

It kept increasing as he aged. In fact, he averaged his career-high 10.2 apg in 2019-20. A period that is safe to call his prime.

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LeBron James also addressed the achievement, describing it as something he had not necessarily anticipated when he entered the league.

“It’s super humbling… It’s something that I didn’t obviously foresee in my career, but I knew assists meant a lot to me. Just the movement of the ball, being able to find my teammates and put the ball on time and target. Also just being linked to some of the greats to ever play the game and a dear friend of mine, J-Kidd.”

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The milestone came against Indiana, taking James’ career total to 12,092 assists and putting him ahead of Kidd. It also places him behind only John Stockton and Chris Paul on the all-time leaderboard.

LeBron James’ numbers make the achievement even more unusual.

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He entered the NBA in 2003 and averaged 5.9 assists as a rookie, establishing himself as a facilitator long before he became the league’s all-time leading scorer. His playmaking remained central through his Cleveland, Miami, and Los Angeles years, and he has continued to distribute at a high level in Philadelphia.



This season, LeBron James is averaging 6.9 assists per game. He remains 460 assists behind Chris Paul, who holds second place with 12,552. Catching him would require a sustained run of production.

If he continues this production and plays next season, he could comfortably surpass CP3.

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Shelburne’s assessment gets to the distinction behind the record. His assists offer a glimpse of how many careers he has helped shape. Passing Kidd adds another name to that legacy.