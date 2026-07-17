“Teams Are Calling Us”: Adam Silver Admits LeBron James Is Affecting the NBA by Delaying His Decision

The entire National Basketball Association calendar is in LeBron James’ chokehold. And it’s not even an exaggeration. The NBA commissioner admitted it himself. The four-time MVP has completely paralyzed the league’s offseason schedule release, forcing broadcast partners and front offices into an anxious waiting game.

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Adam Silver did not hide that his growing urgency mirrors that of the rest of us. He addressed the Bron free agency situation at the 2026 CNBC Sport and Boardroom Game Plan Summit at Fanatics Fest in New York.

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“I guess all politics are local. The way I think about it is, we have to finish up the schedule,” Silver admitted during an on-stage conversation with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. “We have to finish up the schedule and where LeBron plays affects the schedule. So I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule.

“Because as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule. It will influence how we set the schedule, opening week, Christmas Day, etc.. So I need him to make a decision.”

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The commissioner expanded on the logistical nightmare behind the scenes. Apparently Rich Paul isn’t the only one fielding calls about him. Even the league office is constantly handling desperate inquiries.

The scheduling hysteria is entirely warranted given the absolute gravity of James’ eventual destination. This summer, the 41-year-old veteran confirmed he is returning for a historic 24th season, but it would not be with the Los Angeles Lakers.

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He opted out to search for a potentially final landing destination in unrestricted free agency. The calculated delay has frozen the plans of potential suitors, including the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers, all frontrunners in getting King James, but who might not be able to confirm other signings if they really want James.

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And it’s not just the teams. Silver’s comments prompted NBA insiders to explain how broadcast juggernauts like ESPN, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video refuse to finalize marquee TV slots without knowing where the NBA’s all-time leading scorer will land. The Commissioner can’t predict where Bron will go either.

“The direct answer is, I have no inside information.”

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He did hint at a hunch, which is not based on any of the current media spectacle, but he refused to admit it out loud. Even entering the twilight of his career, the captivating force of James is undeniable on the floor and in the massive ratings race.

He is coming off a stellar season where he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point line. Having played on Christmas Day a record 20 times in his career, it is virtually impossible for the league to construct a holiday slate without him.

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Unfortunately, we’ll still have to wait for James. He also attended Fanatics Fest, where he kept his thoughts highly mysterious as the league watches the clock tick closer to its usual mid-August release date.