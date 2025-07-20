“Tears to My Eyes”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Emotional Announcement Involving Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee may be uncertain, but his love for the city isn’t. Amid trade speculation, the Greek Freak recently appeared on iShowSpeed’s livestream, “Probably. We’ll see. I love Milwaukee,” he said.

Then came the moment that hit fans hard, Giannis reposted a video from the Bucks’ 2021 title run and wrote, “I’ve been looking for this video for three years. It always brings tears to my eyes. These are my guys for life.💯♾”

In the clip, an emotional Giannis says: “Thank you guys for beleaving to me. We Gonna be here. Hopefully you can win here. now This is my home, where we came from. It’s unreal. It’s all because of hard work. I’m gonna keep working hard. Thank you guys. make the city proud. Let’s have fun.” Whatever happens next, Milwaukee will always be a part of him.

