Teen Fan Shot, School Buses Burned, Multiple Stabbings Leave New York in Chaos After NBA Finals Win: Report

A 53-year curse was broken. The New York Knicks are champions again after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals. At the sound of the final buzzer, massive celebrations erupted across Manhattan, particularly around Times Square and Madison Square Garden. However, in some areas, the celebration quickly descended into chaos.

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According to TMZ, a 17-year-old boy was sh-t in the foot around 2 a.m. in the Times Square area while thousands of fans were celebrating the Knicks’ victory. He was transported to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. Police also detained several persons of interest in connection with the sh-oting. However, the sho-oting was not the only violent incident of the night.

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The NYPD reported four stabbings, one confirmed sho-ting, at least 63 arrests, ten injured police officers, and numerous charges, including as-ault on police officers, weapons possession, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Furthermore, celebrations near Times Square and around Madison Square Garden escalated into acts of vandalism. Reported incidents included a World Cup shuttle bus being set on fire, five buses being set on fire, other vehicles being vandalized, police vehicles sustaining damage, including smashed windshields, and fireworks and smoke devices being set off in crowded areas.

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Videos circulating online showed fans climbing onto vehicles, gathering in massive crowds, and, in some cases, destroying property as police in riot gear attempted to restore order.

Imago Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Fans wait to enter the stadium before game three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Throughout the Knicks’ playoff run, Zohran Mamdani had been one of the team’s most vocal public supporters. In fact, before and during the playoffs, he repeatedly celebrated the team’s success and encouraged fan participation by helping set up alternative watch parties to accommodate the city’s enthusiastic fans. However, city officials had also been concerned about crowd-control issues before the championship-clinching game. The city and Madison Square Garden had already disagreed over security restrictions and watch-party planning because of fears that large gatherings could become difficult to manage.

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The unrest wasn’t limited to championship night, as violent incidents had occurred throughout the series. After the Spurs defeated the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 3, the NYPD reported approximately 21 arrests. Some fans threw bottles at police, others engaged in street fights or clashed with officers near watch parties, while reports also described Knicks fans attacking Spurs supporters and tearing their jerseys.

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While the celebrations continue across New York, attention is already turning to what comes next for the Knicks after their historic NBA Finals triumph.

What’s next for the Knicks following a successful NBA Finals win?

The Knicks had not won an NBA title since 1973. Their 94-90 Game 5 victory, led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, ended one of the longest championship droughts in American professional sports.

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The focus now shifts to the championship parade in New York, where authorities are expected to deploy a considerable police presence following the violence that accompanied the spontaneous celebrations. The Knicks are returning to New York to participate in official festivities, including a ticker-tape parade through the city’s famed Canyon of Heroes, as per the Mayor.

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“For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment. Through near misses, heartbreak, and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience, and heart — just like the five boroughs itself,” Mayor Mamdani said. “Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together. Bing bong.”

With this, authorities are now focused on ensuring that upcoming festivities, including the championship parade, proceed safely and without further incidents.