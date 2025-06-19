$10B Lakers Sale Puts Rob Pelinka in Hot Seat as Jeanie Buss’ Favorite Star Faces Trade Warning

A clean slate is how the Los Angeles Lakers are starting. In shocking news this season, the 46-year empire of the Buss family and the Purple and Gold ended. LA Dodgers owner Mark Walter is said to take over leadership with a historic $10 billion valuation placed on the NBA’s prestigious franchise. Walter is renowned for transforming the culture of the sports teams that he takes over. And as such, any job that was secure is under a fine microscope right now.

Even Rob Pelinka, a former agent of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers’ trusted decision-maker, can’t sit comfortably. He did land the franchise Doncic, a pillar for the future. But with a new owner to impress, every decision he makes is going to be closely monitored as LA ushers into a new era.

Although subject to criticism in the past, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha doesn’t think Pelinka’s position is in danger despite Mark Walter’s takeover. That being said, he thinks everybody from the players on the team to JJ Redick will start with a “blank slate” and be evaluated based on how they perform in the coming season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Pelinka, because of his championship experience and history, Buha doesn’t perceive a major front office change. But Pelinka won’t be the only voice that dictates the decisions around the roster.

AD

via Imago Sep 25, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at press conference at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s hard to put another, you know, person under him, but could you have could you have a VP of basketball operations? Maybe he’s president of basketball operations and you have a new GM or something like you know and he’s still the top dog, he’s still the the lead decision maker but you have another big voice under him that is aligned with him and and helping him make decisions,” Buha explained on his YouTube channel.

What the sale truly outlines is a fresh start. The Lakers will have additional resources and the space to play around. While Rob Pelinka could remain a long-term option, for some, this could indeed mean the end of their time with the Lakers.

Austin Reaves or Hachimura, who gets the axe?

The ownership change really didn’t matter as far as roster changes. After their bitter playoff exit, Pelinka had already begun planning for some amendments. They need a big presence in the paint to play besides Luka Doncic. Likewise, both Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves have been discussed. If Buha were to choose, he feels the former’s time with the Lakers is certainly over.

“I think with Rui, I was already getting to the point of just the more you look at the roster, it’s it’s hard for the Lakers to address the starting center and starting wing holes without trading Rui. It’s just it’s partly a math thing, partly an asset thing,” he says about Hachimura.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Lakers do have other pieces. However, attaching Hachimura’s $18.2 million is the logical path to make any major trade. As for Reaves, he is adored within the top brass. The undrafted guard has forced himself into the conversation of being that third star.

Putting him in trade talks would tempt teams to loosen their grips a little. Still, Jovan Buha doesn’t think the Lakers will shake Reaves out of the picture. However, it’s not entirely certain that his future is set in LA.

“I would say Austin be more likely to be moved now potentially. Yes. But it also could be like 1% more likely or 5% more likely or even 10% more likely, which is like a notable increase, but not necessarily. I don’t think it’s like a huge shift, right? But, uh, could be wrong on that, but I think it probably went up by a little bit, but I wouldn’t I still would expect him to be on the roster going into next season,” he said about the dazzling guard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Mark Walter’s entrance, this could signal a major shift for the basketball activities in LA. Anything could happen. And a lot of it depends on how the team squares up next season.