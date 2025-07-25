$10.4M Star Joins Stephen Curry’s Stand Against One NBA Rule That Is Hurting Jonathan Kuminga & Others

There’s no denying NBA players rake in mountains of money—but somehow, that still isn’t enough. Sounds wild, right? Not really. When you zoom out and see how much the league itself generates, players’ salaries start to feel like crumbs. Just ask Stephen Curry, who’s sat atop the earnings chart for years. Even he thinks players deserve more. Why?

One major reason: the league’s collective bargaining agreement forbids players from owning equity in teams. And when franchises get sold for billions, you realize the stars aren’t getting their full slice of the pie. Now that’s the real jaw-dropper.

“I think because of the way the CBA is structured right now, we can’t participate in equity,” said Curry. “And that’s a big deal because it is a partnership with ownership. It’s a partnership with the league. And we’re on the short end of that revenue. Those numbers sound crazy, but what the league is doing — from whatever area you want to compare it to — now is probably 10x that. The idea that we can’t participate in equity while we’re playing is a part of why I would say yes, we are underpaid, because you want to be able to participate in that rise.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He stirred the pot—not because the checks aren’t big, but because the business booms even bigger. He argued that in an industry generating billions annually, players remain the product and still don’t receive a proportional cut. From jersey sales to global streaming rights, the league profits massively from their performances. Yet players see only a sliver of the pie, despite risking injury and sacrificing longevity. Steph wasn’t crying poor—he was demanding fairness. With media rights and brand value skyrocketing, he believes elite athletes deserve a slice that reflects their true market value.

AD

via Imago Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after defeating the Houston Rockets after game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“But Curry’s among the highest paid players in the league.” Okay…and? What he said still stands. It’s true though—Stephen Curry stood atop the mountain of cash, bagging a mouth-watering $59,606,817 until Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s monstrous four-year, $285 million contract extension dropped earlier this month. Curry’s payday once symbolized the upper echelon – Shai just raised the ceiling on what superstars can now demand. And with the way Adam Silver and Co. look to expanding to other cities, the players deserve more.

But the Chef’s just talking the talk here. People like Cam Thomason the other hand? They’re taking the protest to a whole new level.

Cam Thomas doubles down on Stephen Curry’s philosophy

Cam Thomas erupted into star territory during his Nets tenure, averaging 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 2024–25, boasting a smooth 43.8% FG and 34.9% 3P% across 25 games before a season-ending hamstring injury nearly froze his momentum. He stormed onto the scene in 2023–24, posting 22.5 PPG in 66 games while showing elite scoring instincts and ridiculous volume. The young guard owns multiple 40-point games—including a franchise record streak—and he proved capable as a primary offensive weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thomas doesn’t just play with a chip on his shoulder—he carries an entire bag of Lay’s. His scoring exploits gave him the confidence to ask for over $30 million annually, and honestly, you can’t blame him for trying. But the Nets saw things differently, reportedly offering less than half that number. So now, the situation’s grown tense, with Thomas eyeing other suitors and Brooklyn trying not to blink first. It’s classic NBA negotiation theater: high-volume scorer, big-money ask, and a franchise unsure if the juice is worth the squeeze. Buckle up—this offseason drama’s far from over.

“Cam Thomas thinks of himself as one of the most elite playmaker scorers in the NBA, and he wants to be compensated as such. But to my understanding, the Brooklyn Nets have not offered Thomas anything more than a two-year deal with a team option on the second year in the $14 [million] AAV range,” said Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Does it all make sense to you now? Sure, the messenger being Stephen Curry kinda sucks due to how much he’s bagging. This deal effects the RFAs like Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas, Josh Giddey, and the likes a lot more. But that doesn’t mean it’s without value. It’s still the Chef we’re talking about here.