10/28 NBA Recap: LeBron James Booed, Luka Doncic Misses Lakers Game, Coach Calls Out His Own Player, Bulls Rookie Joins Michael Jordan and More

Wednesday’s NBA action featured a fourth-quarter comeback in Indiana amid booing of LeBron James, a key injury-management decision in LA, and a coaching decision that left Charlotte’s Naz Reid watching from the bench.

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Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson also continued building an unusual statistical portfolio. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo made Miami Heat history during the team’s first win of the season.

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LeBron James Booed as 76ers Complete Comeback Against Pacers

LeBron James had an unexpected day at the office last night. He has been booed in Indiana before. He was denied at the rim. And to top it all, the Indiana crowd booed him throughout the evening.

A particular booing incident came in the fourth quarter. After a disastrous third quarter, the Sixers trailed by 15 points (88-75). James drove toward the basket and made contact with Larry Nance Jr., but the officials did not blow the whistle immediately.

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The whistle came a little late.

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The delayed call drew even louder boos from the stands, with the crowd reacting as though the ref denied a fair defensive stop. The tension only grew when James stepped to the free-throw line.

Then came the moment the home fans wanted.

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LeBron James missed his first free throw, prompting an enthusiastic response from the Indiana crowd. James made his second attempt, but the sequence had already turned the arena against him.

Well, Bron at least had the last laugh as the Sixers went home with a 114-109 victory over the Pacers. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 27 points, including a strong fourth quarter.

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James finished with 13 points and 10 assists, shooting five of 12 from the field. His numbers were modest compared with his usual standards.

Luka Doncic Sits Out as Lakers Beat Clippers

Amid his hot streak, Luka Doncic took a precautionary step back from the court.

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The Lakers managed without Luka Doncic lasting, defeating the Clippers 103-87 after the team ruled out the superstar guard with back tightness.

The decision came on the second night of a back-to-back, following Doncic’s 41-point performance against Portland on Tuesday. Considering his heavy usage rate, last night’s match-up turned into a significant test for the rest of the roster.

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Coach JJ Redick and the Lakers opted for caution rather than risk aggravating the issue early in the season.

Luka Doncic has a history of missing games through injuries, including a hamstring problem that kept him out of the Lakers’ playoff run last season. His availability remains important as Los Angeles navigates a demanding schedule.

Currently, they are in an exhausting schedule where they face 5 games in 7 days.

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In his absence, the supporting cast responded with a strong defensive performance. Quentin Grimes scored 23 points, while Collin Sexton contributed 21 off the bench.

The result gave the Lakers a second win over their city rivals in less than a week. Their next challenge is Friday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Luka Doncic’s return should depend on how his back responds, rather than any assumption that he will automatically be available.

Charles Lee Calls Out Naz Reid After Hornets Bench Him

We have often seen NBA coaches defending their players. At least in front of the media.

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That wasn’t the case for Naz Reid.

Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee made his expectations clear after benching Naz Reid for the entire second half of Wednesday’s 97-89 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Reid scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds in 13 first-half minutes, but did not return after halftime despite Charlotte entering the break with a 51-44 lead.

Lee explained the decision without revealing exactly what had gone wrong:

“Unfortunately, Naz didn’t meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made the decision that he wouldn’t play in the second half. But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game.”

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The coach’s comments made clear that the benching was disciplinary, not injury-related.

However, Lee did not identify the specific standards Reid had failed to meet, so claims about missed assignments or frustration with his shot selection remain speculation.

Moreover, a visual of Lee pulling Reid aside aggressively as he walked to the bench became viral.

The decision came as a surprise given Reid’s start to the season. He had averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds across Charlotte’s first four games, becoming an important part of the rotation after arriving from Minnesota in the offseason trade involving LaMelo Ball.

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The Hornets will face Washington on Friday.

Whether Reid returns to his regular role will be worth watching, especially after Lee publicly challenged him to meet the team’s expectations.

Bulls Rookie Caleb Wilson Joins Michael Jordan in NBA History

It has only been a week, and we already have a MJ comparison.

The Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson continued his impressive start by joining Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing and David Robinson in a rare statistical group, as Bulls PR. Wilson has recorded at least 15 points, one block and one steal in each of his first five NBA games, adding an unusual milestone to his early career.

The Jordan comparison has drawn extra attention because both players attended North Carolina. Wilson also matched Jordan’s scoring totals across their first two games, recording 16 points in his debut and 21 in his second contest.

Those similarities make for an intriguing connection, although they do not establish that Wilson will follow the same career trajectory.

The rookie has shown scoring ability, but consistency remains a work in progress. His debut included nine turnovers and a minus-45 plus-minus rating in a heavy loss to Toronto.

The early numbers underline both his involvement and the adjustment still required at NBA level.

Bam Adebayo Breaks Heat Rebounding Record in First Win of Season

Bam Adebayo finally catches a break.

The big man gave the Miami Heat a milestone to celebrate as they secured their first victory of the NBA season, beating the Atlanta Hawks 129-117.

Adebayo surpassed longtime teammate Udonis Haslem to become Miami’s all-time leading rebounder, reaching 5,794 career rebounds and moving past Haslem’s previous mark of 5,791.

Adebayo finished with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Giannis Antetokounmpo also scored 24 and collected 18 boards. A performance to remember after a series of disastrous shooting displays.

The record was especially meaningful because Haslem served as a mentor to Adebayo during his career in Miami. Rather than treating the achievement as simply passing a former teammate, Adebayo acknowledged the personal significance of surpassing someone so close to him.

“I can’t really put it into words, man; the person I’m passing is so close to me…I came into a league trying to make an impact and to pass some of the people that’s been with me in this journey — can’t do anything but thank God,” he said at the post-game interview.

The Heat presented him with the game ball after the milestone.

The win offered the Heat both a franchise milestone and a first step toward turning around their early-season struggles.