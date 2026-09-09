Draymond Green, Magic Johnson and NBA World Stunned by Frances Tiafoe’s US Open Quarterfinal Comeback

Just a few days ago, Frances Tiafoe hoped for Knicks-like energy, and on Tuesday, it transpired. The 28-year-old American arguably had the most memorable wins of his career. Not just fans on the court; even NBA champions and legends enjoyed every bit of the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiafoe rallied from two sets and a breakdown to defeat fellow American Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(10-6). No. 11 seed’s win marks his return to the top 10 after four hours and thirty-eight minutes of grueling action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green shared his excitement on threads and wrote, “Big FOE!!!”

Tiafoe’s win had plenty of anecdotes, which makes it even more like a fairy tale. He becomes the first player in 12 years to overcome a 0-2 deficit in a US Open quarterfinal. The last player to do so was Roger Federer in 2014 vs. Gael Monfils.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Alex served for the match and hadn’t dropped a set all tournament before today. This marked his third US Open semifinal for the 28-year-old. And every single one has been here in New York. Not just the manner of his victory, but his conduct afterward as well, won people’s hearts.

Current NBA champions also react after Tiafoe’s comeback win

He cut his celebration short to first hug and console his opponent. Michelsen broke down and burst into tears on the shoulders of Tiafoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As soon as I hugged him, I see he was crying already and I was like, ‘Man, I know. I’ve been there, I’ve been there twice, to be fair, lost in five,” said Tiafoe on ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s young and hasn’t been there. We’re super tight, we’ve always had a great relationship, we laugh at each other all the time. He’s one of my good buddies on tour. I know how much that hurts. I know how much he wanted it today, something that you dream about. So I told him, ‘You’re gonna be here so many more times, and I’m gonna be in a rocking chair when you do so.”

That’s why NBA legend and icon Magic Johnson tweeted to make sure not only he celebrated Tiafoe’s win but also credited Michelsen for his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a match! Tiafoe and Michelson just delivered the best tennis of the 2026 US Open so far. Down two sets, Tiafoe clawed back to win three straight and seal it in a tiebreak. I loved watching the fight from Tiafoe, and huge credit to Michelson too for some incredible tennis this afternoon! 🔥.”

A few days ago, Frances Tiafoe advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open. It took him three sets to defeat Rei Sakamoto, and notable celebrity Knicks fan Ben Stiller was in attendance. Despite being a DC Sports fan, the 28-year-old hoped the crowd would support him as they did during the Knicks’ championship run.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully I can go off that Knicks energy, even though I’m a huge DC Sports fan. That was nuts, man. What a run. Happy for them,” Tiafoe said. “I texted them to say congrats to them. Yeah, I mean these guys were going to San Antonio and everything, so they were really locked in. It was great, man.”

The Knicks stars also celebrated this comeback from Big Foe. Jordan Clarkson wrote, “BIG FOE!!!!” Meanwhile, Josh Hart added, “NY is the land of comebacks! Shoutout Big Foe!!”

Even the Knicks hater and now Wizards star Trae Young celebrated on X, “FOE🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎾.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the tight five-set loss, Alex Michelsen was disappointed but made sure to give his rival flowers.

“I fought as hard as I could, and it just didn’t go my way today. Got a little tight at 5-4 in the third. At the end of the day, made my first quarterfinal of a slam. Lost to someone that is probably a top-5 player here in Frances. Trying to keep my head high, and on to the next one.”

Fans hope Tiafoe’s dream of being the first American to win a Grand Slam title in Queens since Andy Roddick in 2003 remains alive.