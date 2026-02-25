Terrible Reality All but Confirm LeBron James, Lakers Divorce Amid Cavaliers, Warriors Rumors

The last two games have been a series of unexpected misses for LeBron James. JJ Redick explained why Bron missed an open layup against the LA Clippers. However, on Tuesday, the 41-year-old missed a game-winner. Frustration flared and brought out the experts’ opinion and statistics. And to be fair, things look grim. The numbers sting.

With Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves sharing the floor, the Lakers log 196 minutes and post a 110.6 offensive rating and 118.5 defensive rating for a minus 7.8 net rating. They shoot 36.7% from three while allowing 37.5%. However, in larger 494 minute samples when Luka and LeBron play, and Reaves sits, the offense rises to 117.6, yet the defense slips to 121.5, yielding minus 4.0, with 32.7% from three versus 37.9% allowed.

Meanwhile, the split flips the story. Luka and Reaves, without LeBron across 277 minutes explode to a 126.4 offensive rating and clamped down at 108.5 defensively, producing a stunning plus 17.9 net rating on 37.4% from three while holding opponents to 33.2%. Even in 492 minutes, that duo posts 124.4 offense and 119.2 defense for plus 5.3, shooting 36.5% and conceding 38.6%. By contrast, LeBron with Reaves alone delivers 118.5 offense and 109.7 defense in 322 minutes for plus 8.8, hitting 37.6% and allowing 31.2%.

Now, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also confirmed the stats on First Take. “When Luka, LeBron, Austin Reaves play together, they’re just not a good team… When it’s just Reaves and Luka, the Lakers are an excellent team; when all 3 play, they’re not. If you look at 100 possessions, when it’s just Luka and Reaves vs all 3, it’s a 20-point spread,” the insider handed the scathing reality.

To be honest, the Lakers’ 109-110 loss against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday exposed the theory. LA was in a dogfight against Orlando. Moreover, they had a chance of winning the game in the final seconds of the matchup. But, of course, that didn’t happen.

The ball went to Luka Doncic, and he appeared open, yet the shot sat farther than he wanted. So he stepped in, then picked up his dribble and drifted into no man’s land. As the clock neared zero, he searched for help and found LeBron James nearby. Consequently, James launched a fading three-pointer at the buzzer. It missed, the Lakers lost, and afterward, James addressed what he saw on that final play.

“I’m not sure,” James clarified. “Obviously, you’ll have to ask Luka what he saw. I thought he had a good look, and it looked like he kind of lost his balance and didn’t have a rhythm with the ball.” Meanwhile, Doncic took the blame for himself, saying that he shouldn’t have picked up the ball.

Now, interestingly enough, LeBron James’ performance dip comes at a time when his future with the Los Angeles Lakers looks bleak. Therefore, one might wonder if the 41-year-old is planning on a summer exit when the $52.7 million expiring contract ends.

The Warriors and Cavaliers heat LeBron James’ Lakers split rumors

LeBron James, as many believe, might end up with the Cleveland Cavaliers once his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. However, the fairytale reunion has a major roadblock: money. According to Windhorst, the Cavs can add James to the team only if he agrees to a steep pay cut. In simple terms, the Akron Hammer has to settle for around $49.2 million. That is, $3.5 million veteran minimum scrapped from his current $52.7 million salary.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are seemingly looking into Bron. For years, fans have dreamed of LeBron James joining Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors. On paper, the pairing feels unstoppable, and even now, many believe they could drive another title run together. Recently, on The Bill Simmons Show podcast, a veteran analyst labeled the Warriors an underdog contender to sign James.

“I might be wrong, but I wanted to go on the record,” Simmons said. “I think it’s going to be Golden State. That would be my bet…Golden State makes the most sense to me because they actually need him. And the narrative of, ‘I’m going to finish my career with Steph Curry, the other great player of my generation. We won Olympic gold medals together. The team kind of needs me.'”

Therefore, on one hand, LeBron James’ tenure with the Lakers is fading away amidst misses and losses. On the other hand, the Cavs and the Warriors are daring to dream big. Now, the only question remaining is what the 41-year-old superstar will choose.