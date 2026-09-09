“Terrifying Situation”: Nuggets Urged to Take Nikola Jokic Departure Reports Seriously Despite His Pledge

Nikola Jokic has repeatedly made his feelings about Denver clear. But the Nuggets still face an uncomfortable question about how much they can rely on that loyalty. After another disappointing playoff exit, the franchise has entered a crucial stretch in which its decisions regarding Jokic’s championship window matter as much as the superstar’s commitment itself.

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That has prompted a Nuggets insider to describe the situation as “terrifying,” despite Jokic’s public pledge to remain with the organization.

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“You never really see a star player; the team just takes their hands off and says, It’s cool. We believe you. We believe you,” Nuggets insider Chris Dempsey said on the DNVR Denver Nuggets podcast.

He explained why the Nuggets’ current approach to Jokic carries such unusual risk. The organization, he argued, appears willing to trust what it has heard in private rather than to exert pressure on its franchise player.

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He then emphasized the level of trust Denver appears to have placed in those private assurances.

“All the way to you could literally leave us. There is a level of trust here that the Nuggets must, must, must obviously have in what they’ve been told behind the scenes, because this actually is kind of a terrifying situation.”

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The concern is not necessarily that Jokic has given Denver a reason to distrust him. His public message has been the opposite. After Denver’s six-game first-round elimination against Minnesota in 2026, Jokic was asked about his future and twice said, “I still want to be a Nugget forever.”

He later maintained that position in July while choosing to delay his extension until 2027.

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That’s exactly the tension Dempsey is pointing to. Jokic can stay loyal to Denver while still keeping his options open down the road- and that puts the pressure squarely on the organization. It’s on them to make sure the roster around him stays competitive enough to keep him happy right where he is.

By waiting until the 2027 offseason, Jokic positions himself for a potential 5-year, $359.5 million supermax contract. He also holds a $62.8 million player option for that season, giving him considerable leverage when the time comes to make a decision.

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The danger for Denver is therefore less about what Nikola Jokic is saying today and more about what happens between now and then.

A championship-level roster cannot be maintained through promises alone. If the front office allows the supporting cast to weaken while relying entirely on Jokic’s commitment, the organization could eventually find itself facing an uncomfortable choice with little leverage.

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That is especially important because Nikola Jokic remains the foundation of everything Denver does.

DeMar DeRozan gives Nikola Jokic a reason to believe

The Nuggets have at least shown that they understand the need to strengthen the roster. Denver finalized a one-year, $3.9 million deal with 6x All-Star DeMar DeRozan after clearing a roster spot through the trade that sent Peyton Watson to the Cavs.

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DeRozan addresses a problem that has repeatedly complicated Denver’s championship ambitions: creating offense when Nikola Jokic sits. His ability to generate shots in the half-court gives the Nuggets another experienced scorer. He can carry the load instead of forcing the offense to depend almost entirely on its superstar.

He averaged 18.4 points and 4.1 assists across 77 games for Sacramento last season. His career resume includes 26,711 points, placing him 16th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

More than anything, the move gives Denver another weapon to place alongside Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon. The organization can’t simply ask its best player to take their word for it and hope things fall into place. They have to show him – through real moves and real commitment – that his trust isn’t misplaced.

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That’s what makes Dempsey’s warning hit so close to home. Jokic may genuinely want to be a Nugget for life. But wanting to stay and having a reason to stay are two different things, and it’s Denver’s job to make sure those two things line up.

For now, Jokic has made his pledge. The ball is in the front office’s court.