Texas Congressman Under Fire for Blaming Knicks Fans After Statement on Teen Put into Coma

The return of the NBA Finals to New York, in what has turned out to be one of the best Finals in recent memory, has been marred by fan trouble. Following the Knicks’ dramatic 107-106 Game 4 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday, a 17-year-old fan was brutally assaulted near Madison Square Garden around 11:45 p.m, leading to responses from members of the political divide.

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One of those voices was Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas, who grossly misread the situation, leading to outrage. He posted the following on his X.

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“The way our San Antonio Spurs and their fans have been treated in New York City has been disgraceful. I realize it’s a small slice of the New York fan base that’s responsible, but goddamn.”

Born in San Antonio, Castro is a lifelong fan of the Spurs and regularly attends Spurs games. Known for being active on multiple issues, the Congressman had his say, but he opened the doors for criticism.

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X later corrected the original post, clarifying the victim was a Knicks fan attacked by a Spurs supporter. The correction indicated that the “victim was a Knicks fan beaten by a Spurs supporter yelling ‘Spurs in 7,’ contrary to the implication that Spurs fans were attacked.”

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According to the NYPD, a verbal dispute about the Knicks escalated into a group attack. Witness video reviewed by investigators reportedly showed someone yelling “Spurs in 7” before violence erupted.

The teenager was punched and kicked repeatedly, suffered a seizure, and fell into a coma. The victim, identified by multiple reports as Johnny Aumuller, was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital according to the NY Post. Early reports described him as being in critical but stable condition.

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Later reports indicated that he had emerged from the coma but remained hospitalized and on a ventilator. Police released surveillance images of a suspect wearing a referee-style hoodie and continue searching for additional attackers.

Fans Respond to Congressman Castro’s Perceived Bias Tweet

Fans on social media, particularly X, didn’t take it kindly with Congressman Joaquin Castro’s tweet. “I respect the hell out of you, Congressman, but maybe get all the facts before you recklessly retweet something like this,’ a fan on X posted.

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“It was not a Knicks fan who did this. In fact, it was Spurs fans who did this to a Knicks fan.” The coma attack followed days of escalating violence, including Game 3 assaults on Spurs fans.

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“Maybe learn how to read first before you comment it was one of your own fans that put a 17 year old Knicks fan in a coma,” another fan wrote.

“You should be ashamed of yourself and apologize.” After San Antonio’s Game 3 win at Madison Square Garden, videos spread online showing Spurs fans being chased, assaulted and stripped of their jerseys.

One 39-year-old Spurs supporter wearing a Tim Duncan jersey was surrounded by a mob, punched, kicked and robbed of his jersey while walking back to his hotel. He suffered cuts and bruises and required hospital treatment.

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Other videos showed Spurs fans having jerseys ripped off, being harassed in Midtown, and being escorted away by police while crowds taunted them. More than 20 people were arrested following the Game 3 unrest.

The Game 3 violence dominated coverage, so when a Knicks fan was hospitalized, Castro’s tweet seemed tone-deaf.

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“It was a Knicks fan beaten by a Spurs fan sooooo…. Are you gonna delete this?” another fan asked. “Sitting congressman whose job is to vote on and read bills that affect the lives of his constituents on a daily basis, and he can’t even read a news article to find the context before pushing a narrative. RIP to the staffer getting fired for this; you’ll be ok, bud,” another fan responded, with a pity note to the staff member who will most likely lose their job.

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The incidents became so concerning that officials in San Antonio announced significantly increased security for Game 5 at the Frost Bank Center. Plans reportedly include enhanced law-enforcement presence, specialized units, drones, and additional crowd-control measures because of fears that the violence seen in New York could spill over or inspire retaliation.