“Thank God”: Draymond Green Relieved as Stephen Curry Nears Return, Reveals Warriors’ Locker Room Mentality

The Golden State Warriors have had wretched luck this season with injuries, as multiple players are out on the sidelines, while a few have been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and some are working their way back to resurrect the ongoing campaign. The Dub Nation is excited just by the prospect of seeing Stephen Curry back on the court this season, but across the last two months, they have had multiple false alarms until Draymond Green revealed Curry’s return date.

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If you want to know anything regarding Curry, all you have to do is lure Draymond into the conversation, and he will eventually come out with something. And he has been pretty accurate with these things of late. He believes that the 38-year-old guard will return to action against the Houston Rockets on Sunday and he is extremely thankful that Curry is returning this season to help his team in the Play-In. “Steph Curry is returning on Sunday vs. the Houston Rockets, and thank God,” he revealed in the latest episode of his podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show.’ “We’re excited, obviously. Uh, but number one, just to see him back out there on the floor. The NBA is a much better place with Steph Curry on the floor. I think we all can agree with that.”

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The star guard, who received his 12th All-Star nod this season, sustained a knee injury on January 31, and since then, he has been on the sidelines. Initially, it was thought to be a slight knock, only to know that it was a runner’s knee. He couldn’t participate in the All-Star game as he was rehabbing, but the process elongated so much that he remained even after the event.

This week, it was first revealed that Curry is close to recovery and could be on the court soon. He also went through a couple of scrimmages as the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr, shared a lot of positives around his return. But now, with Green revealing the date, it sounds like Curry will get a few games before the Play-In tournament, just like Kerr wanted. In this phase, he will look to get back in the groove and remove all the rustiness from his game, which would be beneficial in the buildup to the postseason.

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Green shared that the Warriors tried their level best at holding onto their good habit when multiple players, including Curry, were on the sidelines. “From a team perspective for us, I think the most important thing for us the last few weeks has been staying competitive, making sure that we’re building great habits so that, you know, like, realistically, don’t believe we had enough. Um, but continuing to build the right habits, continuing to stay competitive, continuing to keep spirits high so that when Steph returns, when Al returns, you’re not trying to break bad habits,” Green added.

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The Warriors have suffered enough this season with multiple injuries and a couple of players getting ruled out for the remainder of the season. However, with Stephen Curry’s return, the Dubs will hope for a turnaround and expect the team to reach the playoffs via the play-in tournament. Apart from Curry, the Warriors also released a verdict on Quinten Post and Al Horford’s return from their respective injury concerns.

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The Warriors release an encouraging update on Quienten Post and Al Horford’s injury return

It is not only Stephen Curry who is returning to action for the Golden State Warriors. They have reinforcements as the likes of Al Horford and Quinten Post, who are on their way back to fitness, just in time for the Play-In tournament. Horford, who missed the last 11 games with a strained right soleus, recently was re-evaluated and is making good progress, the team announced Saturday. Additionally, Post also missed Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to right foot soreness, which has been re-evaluated on Saturday, and the result is definitely positive.

Imago Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center-forward Al Horford (20) directs teammates against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Horford is continuing his levels of on-court training and will also return to portions of the team practice since Saturday. Meanwhile, Post will continue with daily rehab and light on-court workouts. Both players will be re-evaluated next week.

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Horford, who signed with the Warriors this past offseason, is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 21.7 minutes through 43 games (12 starts). Post, in his second season with Golden State, is averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes through 67 games. Both of them have been crucial to the Warriors’ frontcourt, providing stability, defensive structure, verticality, and physical prowess to a roster dominated by backcourt players.

Steve Kerr will hope that both players get clearance next week and get to feature in a couple of games before heading into the play-in tournament. They are crucial to the Warriors’ success given how injury-prone Kristaps Porzingis is in the frontcourt. Also, Horford’s experience in knockout games would be extremely crucial for the Dubs in a season filled with injuries and misfortunes, yet they continue to fight for a place in the playoffs.