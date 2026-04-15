“That Door Was Gone”: Jimmy Butler Reflects on His Self-Assessment After Season-Ending ACL Injury

We have already seen Jimmy Butler cracking jokes about being “doubtful” for the Play-In tournament despite his season-ending right ACL injury. But not being the “Playoff Jimmy” version for the Golden State Warriors has affected him mentally. His recent interview with GQ Korea spills the beans on the behind-the-scenes struggles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I feel really good right now. My recovery is going well. Basketball was always my main outlet, and suddenly that door was gone,” revealed Butler in his GQ Korea Sports Vol. 3 feature. “But in a way, with that outlet closed, I’ve been able to really reflect on myself. Maybe this is exactly where I needed to be. Every day, I’m learning more about who I am, what I like, and what truly makes me happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, it was self-doubt, but later it became a moment of clarity. “It hasn’t taken anything from me. If anything, it’s given me everything. Everything. I’m a basketball player, but I’ve always told myself that basketball isn’t the most important thing. What matters more is how to live in the present, how to help others, and how to show my true self. An injury can’t take any of that away.”

Jimmy Butler previously admitted the process was “tough” to stay away from the Warriors since being injured. He even acknowledged that young players in the Warriors organization have earned their opportunity as different veterans, including Stephen Curry, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis, remained on the sidelines for various ailments. But none of them were like his ACL injury, which ended his season all the way back on January 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

He underwent surgery on February 9, and a month later, he was able to meet his teammates on the court for his first Warriors game. That’s when he announced his positive plans of returning for the 2026-27 season. “I do wanna come back, we all know that.” While it was a difficult process, head coach Steve Kerr had revealed how they had been texting regularly, even though Butler was not there with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-time All-Star was again on the court in L.A. for the team’s final game on Sunday. Anthony Slater of ESPN tweeted a video of Butler on the hardwood and attempting a 3-point shot before rejoining his teammates on the bench. The good news from the video was that the 36-year-old was crutch free and it is a clear sign of his progress going well.

Jimmy Butler remains in good spirits ahead of the Play-In battle

As he was on the court, Steph Curry dished a pass to Butler during shoot-around that he hilariously ended up air-balling. In fact, Butler couldn’t contain his excitement from the sidelines as he watched Curry continue to hit his trick shots. Since he was with the team and walking without any crutches, fans could have assumed he would be back sooner. But that’s not the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Butler made a dramatic-seeming post on social media that read. “I am listed as doubtful for wednesday’s game against clippers stay tuned for updates.” The post came with the caption “@shams report this,” accompanied by a laughing emoji. Even Moses Moody, who is out with a ruptured left patellar tendon and won’t feature in the post-season, joined in with his comment, “Lol me too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Butler narrated, the rehab process is never easy; it takes them away from the sport they love. Not playing with the team is a factor, but not being able to practice with them and travel with them showcases psychological demand that not many experience.