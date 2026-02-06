“That Man Cared About Coming Home”: Ex-Cavs GM Makes LeBron James Confession Amid Cleveland Reunion Rumors

The desire to finish an unfulfilled promise saw Cleveland experience sports ecstasy in 2016. Ten years since the franchise captured the NBA championship, breaking a 52-year drought, some of the members shared their experience. Then general manager David Griffin also spoke, sharing how the key ingredients of that championship team put their pride aside.

“That group sacrificed more than any group of individuals I have been around. Shump talked about what he was asked to do and JR talked a little bit about what he was asked to do. The sacrifices Kyrie and Kevin made were really unprecedented at that point,” he said at The Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.

But the talk of the town, and the heartbeat of that team, was LeBron James. After learning the ways of winning championships with the Miami Heat, he returned to his hometown with a pulsating desire to replicate that success with his home team. Griffin, more than anything, recalls the Akron Hammer’s absolute resilience and mastery that got them over the hump.

“The greatest player of this generation was from Akron, Ohio. So, I get to sit here and talk about this because that man (LeBron James) cared about coming home. And I don’t think it’s possible to overstate how good he is and certainly at that stage how good he was. I think we did a representative job of putting the talent he needed around him. But he could’ve made almost anybody look good,” Griffin added.

That 2016 group came together to play for the city and LeBron James’ dream. The sacrifices were necessary, yet came without much reservation. Each of the players still had their moments. Particularly, Kyrie Irving’s infamous dagger in Game 7 lives on as the most cherished memory in Cavaliers history. In that same game, J.R. Smith’s effort allowed LeBron James to get ‘The Block’ on Andre Iguodala.

It was a true fairytale story, coming back from the jaws of defeat. History was against the Cavaliers, but their dreams overwhelmed the odds. And now, there’s a chance the King takes his throne again.

LeBron James could be back home

Right now, the discussion is all about whether this could be the Akron Hammer’s final season in the NBA. If it isn’t, rumors suggest the Cavaliers would be open to James returning to his kingdom to finish his career. They made waves at the trade deadline, pairing James Harden with Donovan Mitchell. This team even set a new regular-season wins record in Cavaliers history last season.

But one test they haven’t passed is the postseason. The last time the Cavs made it to the NBA Finals, they had LeBron James. Since then, they haven’t gone past the second round. Something about that screams for his return to Cleveland, and ending his storied career where it all started.

J.R. Smith, part of that 2016 championship core, believes LeBron James could still be the piece that helps the Cavs to another title.

“I think he goes back to Cleveland next year… Rides into the sunset. I don’t think this is his last year. I think he doesn’t have to keep playing, but I still think he has a lot left in the tank to where he’s very impactful. Especially to a team like Cleveland with the pieces they already have,” Smith said.

James will be an unrestricted free agent. This time, it will have to be up to him to make a financial sacrifice to let the second-apron team avail his services. It would be the perfect ending. Championship or not, LeBron James being in a Cleveland jersey never feels wrong. And this time, the story would be flipped.

Mitchell and Co. would have a purpose to play harder. James, back in Cleveland, would be encouraged by the sentiments to give it his all. As of now, there’s a chance this happens. But I believe many fans would want this to happen. Do you think the King returns to Cleveland for a third time? Let us know your views in the comments below.