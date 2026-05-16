“That’s My Other Love”: Stephen Curry Opens Up About Career Move After Retirement

Stephen Curry has achieved everything in basketball. Four NBA titles, two consecutive MVPs, Finals MVP, and an Olympic gold medal. Away from the court, Steph is an accomplished author and film producer. However, there must be something that the 38-year-old hasn’t done yet that he wants to do.

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Azzi Fudd asked Steph about that one unfulfilled dream on Fudd Around And Find Out. The Golden State Warriors superstar responded, “I’ve had such a blessed NBA experience that just obviously winning another championship is the only real motivator for anything. Outside of that, I’m gonna pivot to golf because that’s my other love. Eventually, we’re not going to talk basketball. Eventually, there’s a very niche community that understands what I’m saying, but I would want to qualify for a US Open as an amateur.”

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Steph Curry is looking forward to winning his fifth ring with the Warriors. Well, that’s a universal truth at this point. Especially now, when Steve Kerr is back as the head coach for two more seasons. That title chase seemingly has a direction. But amidst that dream, the 38-year-old sees himself in the world of golf. Does that sound like a post-retirement plan? Most likely.

Imago via: Bunkered

Stephen Curry already swings a golf club like he’s chasing another NBA ring. In 2023, the Warriors icon electrified Lake Tahoe at the American Century Championship and stole the show with a jaw-dropping walk-off eagle putt on the 18th hole. The moment instantly became sports internet gold. Even better, Curry became the first active professional athlete to win the celebrity tournament since 2000, proving his obsession with competition travels far beyond basketball courts. Then again, that edge has followed him everywhere for years.

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Meanwhile, Curry’s impact on golf keeps growing in ways bigger than trophies. In 2024, the World Golf Hall of Fame honored him with the Charlie Sifford Award for pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the sport. His influence also reached college golf after he revived Howard University’s Division I men’s and women’s programs in 2019. Curry poured millions into scholarships, coaching, and equipment. Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski won last year’s American Century Championship, while Curry finished fifth.

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Still, his golfing grind looks far from over. In fact, in an interview last year, Steph shared in detail what he has on his mind.

Golf might be the ultimate post-NBA plan for Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry’s basketball future may still have plenty left in the tank, yet his golf obsession already feels like the beginning of an entirely different legacy. While continuing to dominate headlines with the Golden State Warriors, Curry has quietly poured energy into the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, a growing platform designed to open doors for young golfers from diverse communities.

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Moreover, the initiative helps cover hotel stays, meals, and travel support for players and a parent or guardian, thanks to fresh backing from the R&A. Curry’s goal remains simple but powerful: create opportunities for talented kids who rarely get access to elite golf spaces.

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Despite only playing a couple of times each month during the NBA off-season, he still carries an impressive +2 handicap. He has already tested himself twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and held his own despite missing both cuts. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth believes Curry’s famous clutch gene could someday make noise on the PGA Tour Champions circuit when he becomes eligible in 13 years.

Getty STATELINE, NEVADA – JULY 16: Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits his tee on the 2nd hole on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

While speaking with Bunkered last October, Curry admitted he is carefully keeping that dream in sight. “It’s on the radar for sure,” Curry admitted. “I say that with all due respect to the level of golfer that’s on the Champions Tour. I know it’s not going to be easy. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, when you’re done playing, are you going to try to do Q School?'”

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He added, “There’s no way I’m doing that because I know what it would require of me to make that jump. But if I can maintain a level of golf that, it’s crazy what you’re saying – 13 years away – but the idea that golf is a sport for life, if I can stay healthy, stay limber, go out there and qualify, use a Monday to qualify for a Champions Tour event, that would be definitely a lofty goal. But it’s something that I think I’m going to try to go after for sure.”

Well, Stephen Curry clearly has no interest in slowing down anytime soon. Another Warriors title still fuels him, yet golf keeps pulling him toward a completely different challenge. Meanwhile, his vision stretches far beyond personal ambition as he continues creating opportunities for young players. Whether it is chasing a dream qualifier or building a lasting impact off the course. Curry already seems locked into his next competitive chapter.