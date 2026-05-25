“That’s the Dumbest Thing”: ESPN Analyst Warns LeBron James Against Cavs Return Despite Recent Social Media Move

LeBron James didn’t get a contract extension from the Los Angeles Lakers last summer. He agreed to a $52.6 million expiring contract. Since then, many voices around the NBA have reasoned that the 41-year-old would likely leave LA this summer and go back to the Cleveland Cavaliers. That’s where everything began for the kid from Akron. However, the present question ahead is whether James will go back to the Cavs or not.

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“No, absolutely not. And I don’t think he’d go back anyway. Why would you go back to a place where you’ve already won a championship, the great championship they’ve ever had after the ’64 Browns? Why would you run back there and do that again? You got nothing to gain,” ESPN’s Chris Russo said on First Take. He added, “And if you don’t win a championship, you’re going to put a blemish on a championship you did win because you’re going to be the lasting memory of the Cavs fan as well. We brought LeBron back. We didn’t win. You don’t want that. Why would LeBron want that? That’s the dumbest thing in the world.”

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Simply put, Russo strongly believes that LeBron James shouldn’t go back to Cleveland. He has achieved everything with the organization. So, practically, he already delivered the franchise’s biggest achievement by winning a championship there. Therefore, he has nothing left to prove with the Cavaliers. At the same time, returning would only create unnecessary pressure and expectations. In Russo’s eyes, another stint risks damaging the lasting memory of his earlier success if the team fails to win another title, making the move feel unnecessary and potentially harmful.

On the contrary, Stephen A. Smith believes the Cleveland Cavaliers need LeBron James to save the day. After the Cavs’ 108-121 Game 3 against the New York Knicks, the veteran analyst tweeted, “This is a disgraceful late-game show of effort by the @cavs. Hate to say it, because I’m a @nyknicks fan, but it’s just the truth: when you see this franchise quit like they just did, it needs someone who cares a bit more. Someone proudly accountable to Cleveland.” He added, “Yes…..I’m saying it…….they need @KingJames to return home to save the day…..if THIS group is ever going to bring a title back to Cleveland. Seriously!!!!”

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In fact, even Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA admitted that LeBron James is the solution for the Cavaliers. They need his leadership more than anything right now. During both of James’ runs in Cleveland, the Cavaliers always carried a sense of direction when pressure started building. Inside the locker room, his voice set the tone. Teammates followed his standards because he demanded accountability at every level.

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One bad loss often led to tough conversations, sharper focus, and immediate responses on the floor. As a result, Cleveland evolved from a chaotic franchise into a team that expected deep playoff runs every single season. That control showed up brightest during the unforgettable 2016 Finals. Facing a 73-win Golden State Warriors squad and staring at a brutal 3-1 deficit, the Cavaliers never folded mentally. Instead, James kept the group steady while dominating the series across the board.

Cleveland completed one of the greatest comebacks in NBA history, and the city finally celebrated its first championship. Even two years later, the same composure appeared again when James dragged an aging roster through the East in 2018 while averaging 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 10.0 assists against Golden State in the Finals. Meanwhile, the current Cavaliers feel far less organized once games spiral emotionally.

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Sure, they have built around Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, and have now added James Harden to the roster. However, this postseason exposed cracks beneath the talent. Leadership feels scattered. And when momentum swings hard, the Cavaliers often look overwhelmed instead of settled. Therefore, maybe somewhere deep down, they, too, could be hoping for a LeBron James homecoming.

Did LeBron James’ social media activity point towards a Cavs return?

Although rumors connecting LeBron James to the Cavaliers have circulated for years, the 41-year-old may have quietly fueled speculation himself this time. Fans quickly noticed that the veteran forward liked an Instagram post shared by his uncle. While the interaction seemed harmless at first glance, the post’s content immediately sparked debate online and sent supporters into full-on conspiracy mode in the comments section.

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The post featured a “come home” tag, featuring the Akron Hammer in the Cavs jersey from 2018. Many feel this could be a foreshadowing of his 2026 summer move. However, social media activities often don’t expose true intentions. Many believe that if LeBron James decides to leave the Lakers this offseason, then “multiple contenders” would be open to adding him to their roster. In fact, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson has also added the Washington Wizards to the list. That’s simply because of Bron’s close bond with Anthony Davis.

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Now, it’s difficult to say what the 41-year-old is planning for next season. Will he stay with the Lakers? Will he look for his next landing spot? Or will he retire after 23 years of glory in the NBA? That’s a mystery the league has yet to figure out. And amidst all doubts, Chris Russo is clear about one thing: LeBron James shouldn’t head back to the Cleveland Cavaliers.