“That’s What the F**k I Do”: Anthony Edwards Sends Heated Message After Ignoring HC’s Directive in Clippers-Timberwolves

Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch talks with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In a game where both teams struggled from deep, Anthony Edwards showed his proficiency with a game-high 31 points. Another clutch performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves star, to lift his team 94-88, at Intuit Dome on Thursday. His shot selection even led to a small disagreement with his head coach, which the 24-year-old shed more light on.

Edwards sank the dagger three-pointer despite being double-teamed by Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn with only 43 seconds left. Once that went it, he looked at his coach Chris Finch, “That’s what I f–k do!”

In the postgame interview with NBA on Prime, Ant revealed that Finch wanted him to pass the ball instead. Since Rudy Gobert was wide open in the paint. “The play before, when I took a midrange (shot), Finchie was like, ‘Pass the ball!’ You know, I just told him, you don’t want me to pass the ball, you want me to shoot it,” said Edwards.

He’s third in the NBA in total clutch points this season (game within five points, fewer than five minutes left). Before the matchup against the Clippers, Anthony Edwards shot nearly 58 percent in those situations. So his confidence was warranted.

Even without a blazing night from three, he got downhill and made tough mid-range looks. The game had more fouls than made threes, yet Edwards leaned on physicality, discipline, and timely shot-making. Because of this, Minnesota led most of the night and never let the Clippers fully seize momentum.

Despite the clash, Anthony Edwards has all the respect for his HC

It’s not the first time that the head coach and his star players’ ideologies have been different. Be it asking Ant to hustle more, assist more, or lead his team better. Tonight was no different. Anthony Edwards finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting and has earned the right to be the one taking shots when games are on the line.

“Me and my coach got the best relationship ever. I mean, he be right most of the time — 98% of the time, he be right. He told me to pass the ball tonight, and I should have passed it, but I shot it instead. And it went in. The basketball gods were on my side tonight.”

Before hitting a short jumper and the clutch three, Edwards had missed four consecutive attempts, including some heavily contested shots. So, the advice from Chris Finch was not wrong. With Ant’s shot, the Timberwolves’ hot streak continues with a 5-1 record since Feb. 9. The Clippers pulled within one three times in the last 2½ minutes, but Edwards answered each time. He scored the Timberwolves’ last nine points.