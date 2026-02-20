“That’s What’s Next”: Draymond Green Sends Wholesome Message to Chris Paul Following Retirement

For more than a decade, their battles were defined by friction, trash talk, and playoff intensity. So when Chris Paul announced his retirement, few expected one of the most heartfelt tributes to come from his longtime adversary, Draymond Green.

After 21 seasons and a resume that cements him as a future Hall of Famer, Paul’s departure from the league has prompted an outpouring of respect. But Green’s words stood out, not because they were loud, but because of who they came from.

“Had the opportunity to be CP’s teammate for a year,” Green said on his Draymond Green Show podcast. “One of my favorite teammates of all time. Just the way he prepares, all the knowledge that he has on and off the court, just the way he sees the game of basketball and the game of life, just having the opportunity to learn from C.”

That statement says a lot, because for years, the relationship between Green and Paul was defined by friction. The battles between the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers in the early 2010s were heated, physical games.

Later, when Paul joined James Harden and the Houston Rockets to build a juggernaut to rival the Warriors, who had added Kevin Durant, the rivalry grew. Like Green said, it was always a personal game “no matter what team he was on.”

That’s what made their one season together in Golden State so unexpected, and oddly meaningful, especially to Green, who clearly cherished Paul’s time with the team. However, his admiration didn’t just stop at the locker room, with the forward addressing the debate that has followed Paul throughout his entire career: not being able to win a championship.

“When you compete against him, what he did with teams, he was one of the ultimate winners,” Green said. “You just need so much luck and things to go your way in order to win a championship. But man, CP one of the ultimate winners.”

Green’s perspective challenges the narrow “rings-or-bust” mentality, highlighting how impact, leadership, and consistency define true winners. This echoes the legacies of other all-time greats who retired without a championship yet remain universally revered: Charles Barkley, whose MVP-level dominance and fearless play carried teams deep into the playoffs; Karl Malone, the third-leading scorer in NBA history with two MVPs and consistent Finals contention.

And Patrick Ewing, a defensive anchor whose excellence elevated the Knicks to perennial contender status. Like them, Paul’s Hall of Fame-caliber career, marked by elite playmaking, durability, and elevating every franchise he joined, stands on its own merit, proving a ring isn’t the sole measure of greatness.

Draymond Green’s Wholesome Prediction for What’s Ahead for Chris Paul

Draymond Green’s tribute to Chris Paul went beyond just the statistics, with him calling it “incredible” to compete against Paul and to have the chance to call him a friend, as well as being able to play a part in his career. However, his final message to Paul focused more on the guard’s future with his family.

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (left) and forward Draymond Green (right) sit on the team bench during the second half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Warriors at the American Airlines Center.

“Enjoy little C games, enjoy Cam games, enjoy Jay,” Green said, referring to Paul’s family. “I know that you’re going to do that to the utmost and to the best of your ability coming from the parents that you come from though, the brother that you have and just the way you was brought up and what matters to you. I know that that’s what’s next for you.”

There was a sense of pride in Green‘s voice for his former rival and teammate, and he made sure to tip his metaphorical cap to Paul on his retirement, calling him a first-ballot Hall of Famer as soon as he becomes eligible. He concluded his message with a simple statement:

“Much love and enjoy retirement, brother. Well deserved. I will see you in Cabo.”