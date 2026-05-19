“That Was Embarrassing”: Draymond Green Calls Shams Charania ‘Pathetic’ for Leaking MVP, Urges NBA to Take Strict Action

Draymond Green wasn’t about to let Shams Charania’s latest scoop slide quietly. What should have been one of the NBA’s most suspenseful moments instead turned into another social-media race to be first, and this time the backlash stretched far beyond disappointed fans. Even before the league’s official MVP reveal aired, frustration was already brewing around how the announcement had been spoiled yet again.

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The NBA had reportedly planned to unveil the MVP winner during NBA on Prime’s pregame coverage ahead of Game 7 on Sunday night, with the broadcast positioned as a centerpiece moment for Amazon Prime Video’s new media-rights era. But hours before the scheduled reveal, Charania posted on X that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had secured his second straight Kia NBA MVP award. The early report immediately drained the suspense from the broadcast, prompting visible frustration on-air. Blake Griffin even mocked the timing live, joking, “It’s Sunday, Shams. Go to brunch.”

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On the other hand, speaking on his podcast, Draymond Green appeared visibly frustrated with the way things had panned out. Apart from the leak, he seemed upset with who leaked it. “It would be one thing if it’s a reporter that’s not prominent in the NBA. It’s Shams! So, I thought it was embarrassing,” Green said.

“To tweet at 6 AM who the NBA MVP is, it’s actually embarrassing. It makes our league look like we have no organization, like that’s child’s play… This is something Commissioner Silver has to do something about. This can’t happen. I thought that was pathetic.”

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Following the exit of Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams replaced him and supplied the ‘Woj bombs’ from time to time. Notably, it was the 32-year-old who broke the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade that shook the league.

However, the 4x Champ felt that this leak would make the league look like it lacks organization and “child’s play,” and blamed it for letting it happen. “You’re the NBA, you control the media. Shams is an NBA reporter with ESPN, who is a partner of the NBA,” said Green. Moreover, he demanded an intervention from Commissioner Adam Silver.

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“This is something Commissioner Silver has to do something about. This can’t happen,” said DrayMagic. “I thought that was pathetic.”

It may seem like a need of the hour, but MVP leaks have happened before. Back in 2020, Wojnarowski revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP before the official announcement. It did evoke a reaction from the fans. It was more about who won it rather than the timing of the announcement. This incident centered on undermining a paid broadcast partner’s exclusive reveal.

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Meanwhile, this time, the tension is surrounding the triple-headed MVP race with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama going head-to-head.

SGA ultimately dominated the voting with 83 first-place votes out of 100 and 939 total points, ahead of Jokic (second) and Wembanyama (third), becoming just the 14th player in league history to win back-to-back MVPs and the first guard to do so since Stephen Curry in 2015-16.

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Shams’ X post killed the surprise. So, it might have evoked a backlash. SGA’s repeat also marked historic scoring efficiency as the first guard to average over 30 points per game on 55% shooting.

Prime Video’s substantial investment in NBA rights, including studio shows and exclusive announcements, makes early leaks particularly costly, as they reduce suspense and perceived value for viewers and the partner paying for premium content.

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Amid Draymond Green’s call for action, Shams defends himself

The criticism didn’t just come from outside. Even ESPN took a playful jab at Shams Charania. During Sunday’s NBA Today, the host Malika Andrews introduced him, saying, “Let’s say hello to our senior insider, Shams Charania, who joins us fresh off brunch.”

Shams did well to hide his emotions.

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At the same time, a debate emerged. While ESPN appeared unbothered by the leak, a question arose: would Charania have done the same if ESPN had hosted the official announcement?

Appearing later on Pat McAfee’s show, Shams expressed that he was surprised by the reaction. He defended his action, stating the importance of the story, as it marked the first guard to win back-to-back after Stephen Curry.

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“My job is to report the news, and that’s all I focus on. That’s what I wake up thinking about, and that’s what I go to sleep thinking about. I feel a responsibility,” said Charania.

“This is a massive story.” He added that it wouldn’t be the last time he reports big news promptly.

Moreover, Shams doesn’t seem to back off despite the backlash, as he said, “It’s not going to be the last time where I’m just trying to do my job to the best of my ability.”

With the debate continuing, the spotlight falls on the NBA. Will they take action against the Insider?