“That Was Really Cool”: Tyrese Maxey Praises Jaylen Brown’s Venue Choice for 76ers Introductory Presser

First impressions rarely depend on where someone speaks. Jaylen Brown made sure he did. Instead of introducing himself inside the Philadelphia 76ers’ state-of-the-art practice facility, JB picked an interesting spot. The newest Sixers star chose a neighborhood recreation center, a decision that immediately caught Tyrese Maxey’s attention and offered an early glimpse into how Brown wants to connect with the city.

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Speaking with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark during his foundation’s annual charity gala, Maxey pointed at Brown’s introductory press conference and said, “He did his presser somewhere that we didn’t think that he would do it.”



“You know what I’m saying, not at the facility. And that was really cool. So those guys (new teammates) are saying some of the things that I do. And, you know, on the court we’ll see what that looks like.”

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Jaylen Brown’s venue choice stood out because it broke from the NBA’s usual script.

Most introductory press conferences unfold inside team headquarters, surrounded by executives, sponsors, and carefully controlled media settings. Brown went in the opposite direction.



He introduced himself at the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center in South Philadelphia rather than the Sixers’ practice complex in Camden, New Jersey.

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The decision carried a message beyond basketball.

Located on Kingsessing Avenue, the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center has served Southwest Philadelphia since the 1960’s. It acted as a neighborhood gathering place and youth sports hub.

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Jaylen Brown filled the gym with local children wearing new Sixers gear, shifting the spotlight away from corporate branding and toward the community.



The City of Brotherly Love. Before discussing basketball, he introduced himself directly to its supporters.

Brown later explained why that mattered.

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“My family and I, we are rooted in the community,” he said during the event. “As I’m getting started on the journey here in Philadelphia, the introduction, the first impression is everything.” Rather than treating the venue as a symbolic backdrop, Jaylen Brown made it clear that community involvement would become part of his identity from day one.

Maxey understood the significance immediately because his own relationship with Philadelphia has grown far beyond basketball.

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Now entering his seventh NBA season, the All-Star has embraced Philly since Day 1. A journey that shaped both his career and personal life.



“I grew up here. My daughter’s gonna grow up here,” Maxey said. “I became a man here. And I just appreciate all the love and the support that the Philly people, the Philly fans, the Philly just community has really done for me. And not just for myself, but my foundation as well, my family.”

That perspective explains why Jaylen Brown’s decision resonated so strongly.

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For Maxey, choosing a neighborhood recreation center wasn’t simply an unconventional public relations move. It reflected an understanding that representing Philly extends beyond what happens inside the Wells Fargo Center.

The timing also matters for a team entering a new era.

With LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining a roster built around Maxey and Joel Embiid, expectations have never been higher. However, talent alone won’t define how quickly the group comes together. Shared values often matter just as much as shared minutes on the floor.