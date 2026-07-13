“That Watch Better Be in Everyone’s Locker”: Donovan Mitchell Gets Big Demand From Teammate After Signing $273 Million Extension

Without any trade drama, Donovan Mitchell committed to a long-term extension on the first day he was eligible for a new contract. Agreeing to the four-year, $273 million deal means the 7x All-Star sacrificed an extra $80 million. Now, it seems ‘Spida’ is looking at another hole in his pocket, thanks to a Cleveland Cavaliers teammate’s demand.

“That watch better be in everyone’s locker on Christmas morning Mr big money,” teammate Sam Merrill commented on one of his posts.

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Here’s what happened: Mitchell shared an Instagram post capturing his off-season with the caption, “This can’t be life 🔥💛🕷️🤞🏾”.

It featured a gateway with fiancée Coco Jones and celebrations with some of his closest friends. In one particular photo, ‘Spida’ and his boys were doing the viral “watch flex” celebration popularized by NFL quarterback Shedeur Sanders. It caught the attention of teammate Sam Merrill, and he knows what he wants his Christmas gift to be.

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Mitchell’s watch appears to be the same one that the player wore while attending Michael Rubin’s white party. It was reportedly an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph, and it featured a rather rare combination of a yellow gold case and bracelet and emerald-green dial.

According to Wristcheck, the estimated retail price is $80,600. But the rarity of the piece makes it closer to $253,246.

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If Donovan Mitchell gifts it to his teammates, the cost of 15 watches would be closer to $4 million. But according to Merrill’s POV, it shouldn’t be difficult for ‘Spida’, since he signed a massive $273 million deal. It’s true that if he had waited next summer, he would have been eligible for a five-year supermax deal worth $353 million.

But that would have constantly led to questions about his uncertain future. So, Donovan Mitchell made sure to avoid any such drama. Even the Cavaliers’ President of Basketball Operations appreciated the gesture of leaving $80 million on the table.

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“When we have a superstar of his caliber that wants to be in Cleveland, that’s our best ambassador, that’s our best recruiter. There’s guys that are here that wouldn’t be here without him, quite frankly,” Koby Altman said about Mitchell’s extension last week. “So I think the bigger question is, the one that’s been answered is, does he want be here and does he want to be here long term? And I think he’s answered that.”

The player led the Cavaliers this past season to their first conference final since 2018. And he is not the only superstar in the league who had to buy gifts for teammates.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder is a notable example who fulfilled a promise to gift his teammates a watch. The deal was simple: win the 2024-25 MVP award and make a grand gesture for other Thunder stars. Without any hesitation after winning the accolade, OKC teammates were seen wearing matching Rolex watches that SGA had purchased.