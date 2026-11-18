Stephen Curry’s recent reflections on basketball mortality have cast a long shadow over the Golden State Warriors’ immediate trajectory. Dealing with a fresh oblique injury that has sidelined him, the perennial franchise cornerstone has acknowledged that the clock is ticking down on his historic run. While Curry remains tied to the Bay Area on a recently signed two-year extension designed to give the front office financial flexibility, questions loom large over how the Warriors can maximize his final competitive window. Enter Stephen A. Smith with an idea that might not be as radical as it seems.

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Smith reacted to Curry’s interview with ESPN’s Anthony Slater by jumping on his YouTube show to suggest that Mike Dunleavy Jr. must call up the Washington Wizards’ front office to pursue a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis to construct one final, elite contender. AD was rumored to be a fan-favorite offseason trade target for the Warriors, but the deal never materialized, making this a compelling suggestion.

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The ESPN analyst laid out his ambitious vision while evaluating the league’s current landscape, emphasizing just how monumental the task is of replacing or supplementing a generational talent like Steph Curry.

“How the hell we going to replace Steph Curry? I’m just saying that’s how I feel about it. I just think he’s that great. And I know Golden State has struggled recently. Jimmy Butler’s hurt. Moses Moody is hurt. [Jonathan] Kuminga has been let go, traded.”

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Highlighting the struggles in Washington, where Davis’s stellar individual numbers have amounted to little, with a 4-11 start, Smith argued that the veteran big man deserves a proper stage before his own career expiration date arrives.

“I’m watching the Washington Wizards right now, and I’m watching Anthony Davis and his efforts amount to almost nothing because the Washington Wizards can’t seem to win a basketball game. And I’m of the mindset, you sure you shouldn’t try to get to Golden State? Because if I’m Anthony Davis and I’m looking at my own expiration date in my NBA career, I’d want to play with Steph Curry.”

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Smith painted a vivid picture of a revamped Warriors frontline featuring Davis alongside veteran enforcer Draymond Green, their rookie standout Yaxel Lendeborg, and a healthy Jimmy Butler returning to the fold later in the season alongside Curry, who was still contributing at an elite level before his oblique injury.

“You imagine Anthony Davis beside Draymond Green, especially now that you got Yaxel Lendeborg and a Steph Curry with a healthy Jimmy Butler coming back in January or February. Could you imagine what that could ultimately materialize into? What that could ultimately look like? Do you have any idea?”

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Summing up his grand blueprint, Smith insisted that this hypothetical constellation of veteran talent would instantly vault the Warriors back to contention for one final championship chase of the Chef’s career, provided their leader remains healthy on the floor.

“I’m talking about the Warriors with Draymond, with AD and Jimmy Butler coming back. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s a championship squad. They’re old. They’re aging. I get it. It’s a championship squad. It’s a championship squad. They would be making one last run at the title. Yes, they would. But that’s all assuming that Steph Curry is on the court. Not that he’s off. He has to be on the court. Make no mistake about it.”

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Smith’s blockbuster proposal captures the urgent sentiment surrounding the Warriors as they grind through the 2026–27 season. The Dubs are experiencing severe turbulence while navigating life without Curry after he left the game in Houston with an abdominal tear following an exhaustive rehabilitation journey from the patellofemoral knee issues that derailed his previous campaign.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody sidelined due to serious knee injuries, Kristaps Porzingis having stepped away from the sport, and more injuries, the Warriors have found themselves leaning heavily on their depth and young core, notably rookie sensation Yaxel Lendeborg, who has been thrust into a high-responsibility role.

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Acquiring a marquee talent like AD remains speculative and financially complex, especially given upcoming trade-eligibility restrictions and the need to part with key assets. Yet, analysts across the league recognize that the Bay Area front office is at a crossroads of giving Curry a better shot at a title before his contract is up. Smith’s proposal is turning into hypothetical trade packages that include the high-upside young center, Alex Sarr, with AD.

Curry’s recent willingness to take a slight pay cut on his $116 million extension was explicitly engineered to provide general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. with long-term flexibility to round out the roster.

Whether that flexibility manifests in a pursuit of AD, younger frontcourt options like Alex Sarr, or internal growth from the likes of Brandin Podziemski and Lendeborg, the Warriors’ options are clear. As Curry races against time and confronts his own basketball mortality, the franchise is under immense pressure to capitalize on his remaining elite years and build a legitimate contender around their legendary leader.