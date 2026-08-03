“That’s a Ton of Risk”: Lakers Warned About Jonathan Kuminga’s Readiness for Aaron Gordon-Like Role Next to Luka Doncic

Potential has never been Jonathan Kuminga’s problem. Turning that potential into winning basketball has been the bigger question. As the Lakers continue exploring a move for the versatile forward, the discussion has shifted beyond talent and toward fit, with Lakers insider Juvan Buha questioning whether Kuminga is truly ready to embrace the role that the franchise actually needs.

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“This is the most important question of the moment for the Lakers. Is Jonathan Kuminga worth it? Is he worth all this trouble?” Buha asked, speaking on his show, Lakers Mailbag.

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Buha acknowledged that Kuminga checks several boxes as an athletic wing capable of defending multiple positions and adding explosiveness to the roster. But he also raised an important question.

“Once you’re getting into that 17-plus, 18-plus million dollar range, that’s a ton of risk on the Lakers’ side.”

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Instead, Buha argued that the Lakers should only pursue a deal if Jonathan Kuminga’s annual salary stays around $15 million or below. Money, though, is only half the equation.

Buha made it clear that Kuminga’s mindset could ultimately determine whether the partnership succeeds. The Lakers don’t necessarily need a player who handles the ball. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves already shoulder much of the offensive creation. What the roster lacks is a versatile forward willing to defend, rebound, and impact games without dominating possessions.

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The Lakers do have Jarred Vanderbilt, but they can’t really depend on his offense when it’s needed. That’s where Aaron Gordon entered the conversation.

“They need him (JK) to be their Aaron Gordon, their Andrew Wiggins, doing the dirty work despite having the skill and talent to do more, more so buying into that role,” Buha argued.

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Whether Jonathan Kuminga has prepared himself to make that sacrifice remains the unanswered question.

By definition, his career largely meant tons of offensive flashes and an ongoing search for a larger role. During his time with the Warriors, Kuminga often expressed confidence in his ability to contribute more, making his future one of the organization’s biggest talking points before his eventual move to the Hawks.

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This attitude becomes more complicated on a team built around established stars. The financial picture only increases the stakes.

NBA insider Evan Sidery previously reported that the Lakers have discussed a sign-and-trade deal worth three years, $45 million. It placed Kuminga’s annual salary at approximately $15 million. That figure aligns almost perfectly with the valuation Buha described. An increase in number, however, and the Lakers risk committing valuable salary-cap flexibility to a player whose fit still carried uncertainty. Buha’s final assessment reflected exactly that concern.

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“If he’s not really defending, if he’s not rebounding, if he’s not making the extra pass, if he’s not playing team basketball, then it’s just the wrong fit.”

Those aren’t criticisms of Kuminga’s talent. They’re a reminder that championship teams often ask gifted players to prioritize winning over individual production. That’s why the Lakers’ pursuit remains so fascinating.

If the Lakers ultimately move forward, the biggest question won’t be whether Jonathan Kuminga can become a star. It’ll be whether he’s willing to become the role player the Lakers believe they need first.