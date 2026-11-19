The Warriors look clueless as they bite the dust yet again. They looked like they had found their footing after an uneven start. An eight-game winning streak had lifted them into the Western Conference picture. But Stephen Curry’s injury has exposed how much the team depends on its franchise star. After another heavy defeat, Steve Kerr was asked whether Draymond Green’s place in the starting lineup should be reconsidered.

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His answer was immediate.

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“No. No… He’s our best defensive player, and, you know, that’s not even a thought,” Kerr said when asked whether he would consider moving Green to the bench. After the 116–94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Green finished with three points and a team-worst minus-28 in 23 minutes, but the coach dismissed the idea.

Most importantly, the Warriors have reached a standstill, almost like an immovable object waiting for an opposing force to set things in motion. For now, all they can do is hold their ground and wait for the momentum to shift.

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“This is just where we are right now. We’re, you know, wiped out with injuries, and the guys, like I said, are really, really competing and playing hard and staying together. And that’s all we can do. Things are going to turn, but we’ve got to give ourselves the best chance to help them turn,” Kerr added.

The Warriors have now lost four straight games, with Stephen Curry sidelined by a right oblique injury.

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The Mavericks defeat was also the third consecutive blowout in which the Warriors failed to reach 100 points. A promising season has quickly become a test of how long the supporting cast can hold the team together.

Amid these frustrating times, attention often shifts toward players whose impact is not visible.

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And Draymond Green’s box score has made him an easy target during the slide. He is averaging 3.2 points per game, and the Warriors have posted a minus-3.6 net rating with him on the floor compared with plus-1.1 when he sits. Those numbers alone do not establish that he is the problem. In fact, three blowout losses could have rapidly altered the numbers.

At the same time, DrayMagic’s impact doesn’t always reflect on the box score.

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Green’s role has never depended on scoring. He directs defensive rotations, communicates coverages, takes on difficult assignments, and creates opportunities through screens and dribble handoffs.

His defensive acumen and high-post playmaking remain central to Kerr’s system.

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The bigger issue is what happens to Green’s game when Stephen Curry is unavailable.

With Stephen Curry on the floor, Green dominates the offensive end, exploiting the mismatches and setting screens. Without that gravity, defenders can sag off him and crowd the paint.

It ultimately makes his playmaking ineffective.

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That does not make Green immune from criticism. His limited scoring becomes more noticeable when the Warriors lack another reliable creator. But shifting him to the bench would not automatically solve Stephen Curry’s absence or restore the spacing the team has lost.

Green makes up for his offensive absence on the defensive end. He takes on jobs like stopping Wemby, Sengun, Giannis, and many other dominant players.

Golden State’s earlier eight-game winning streak showed what this roster can look like with its main pieces available. Stephen Curry averaged 30+ points during that stretch, while the team’s movement and defensive structure supported the offense. Now Kerr must find enough production from the available players without sacrificing the habits that made that run possible.

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The Warriors are waiting on reinforcements. Curry is due for a re-evaluation around Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler will return before the All-Star break. Until the roster improves, Kerr appears intent on keeping Green in his familiar role.

For now, the coach is choosing continuity over a reaction to one poor stretch.