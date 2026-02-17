“That’s All You Do N****”: Leaked Audio Reveals Jaxson Hayes’ Heated Trash-Talk With PJ Washington

Just before the All-Star Weekend, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks. And after a slow start to that game, the home team bounced back to win by a comfortable 20-point margin. Jaxson Hayes starred with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. However, professional lip reader LegendZ on X spotted some heat between the Lakers’ big man and PJ Washington while they tried to mount a comeback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After a close first half, the Lakers pulled away with a 32-19 third quarter. The Hayes-Washington verbal jab started right after, midway through the fourth. The Mavericks forward appeared to tip things off when he accused Hayes of excessive fouling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a foul every time, that’s all you do,” Washington said in the leaked audio clip, but received no response.

Two minutes later, Hayes experienced déjà vu, but didn’t take it silently this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re gonna foul again, that’s all you do, n**** that’s all you’re good for,” Washington shouted towards Hayes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Hayes, who seemed dumbfounded by these comments, called Washington a “soft a**.”

He then asked Washington about the Mavericks’ win-loss record. The latter doubled down in return, saying Hayes had more fouls than points (which was factually off). The referee appeared to take notice of this, but the Mavericks forward brushed it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, that’s my dawg, we good,” Washington said while Hayes remained confused.

What’s funny is that Washington went on to miss his free-throw attempt during all this. Maybe save the trash-talking for after the basket next time, PJ?

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers vs. Mavericks returns in April – who will make the playoffs?

Coach JJ Redick and his team will travel to Texas to face the Mavericks next on April 5. They will be the favorite between the two to make the postseason. The Lakers (33-21) sit fifth in the West, while the Mavericks (19-35) are just above the bottom three seeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers boast an offensive rating of 116.3 this season (overall 11th in the league). Star man James is averaging 22 points, 7.1 assists per game, and 50.2% shooting from the field, numbers that scream he’s locked in.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are averaging 113.9 points and 25.1 assists (22nd overall), with a -3.5 net rating (23rd in the league). The only bright spot on their roster is rookie Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in 49 games.

Fans will argue that the Mavericks are a team in transition, and that’s true. They’re currently on a 1-9 run as we return from the All-Star break. They are seven games behind the LA Clippers (10th) and remain a long shot to even make the play-in tournament this year. The departure of Anthony Davis to Washington and the subsequent arrival of NBA veteran Khris Middleton highlight the Mavericks’ short-term priorities as they build around Flagg and Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the pressure remains on James and Doncic to lead the Lakers deep into the playoffs, and the onus will be on the star duo to elevate the team above the Houston Rockets for a respectable fourth seed in the West.

Players like Hayes, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and new man Luke Kennard will be key as the season enters crunch mode come April. Hopefully, the Lakers have it in them to keep their heads down and get the basics right to conjure up a deep playoff run.