“That’s His Biggest Rival”: LeBron James Would Never Want His 5th Ring With Stephen Curry, Says Warriors Analyst

The Warriors watched one of the biggest free-agent pursuits of the summer slip away. While many fans envisioned LeBron James joining forces with Stephen Curry for one final title run, the 4x champ ultimately chose the Philadelphia 76ers instead. For Bay Area broadcaster Bonta Hill, however, the decision wasn’t surprising because one factor always stood in the way.

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LeBron James’ rivalry with Curry.

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“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Hill said, speaking on 95.7 The Game. He admitted he never fully bought into the idea that James would finish his career in the Bay Area despite months of speculation linking the two superstars.

In fact, even Stephen Curry had a similar reaction to the signing. “That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens. There’s a lot of moving parts.”

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Bonta Hill then explained why he always viewed the scenario as unlikely.

“Why would LeBron, for a number of reasons, want to join forces with Stephen Curry and try to win number five with Steph?” Hill asked before answering his question. “That’s his biggest rival. It is”

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In short, that rivalry carries too much history to disappear simply.

LeBron James and Curry defined an NBA era, facing each other in four consecutive NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018. Those matchups shaped both careers, with Curry and the Warriors winning three championships while James delivered the Cavs their first title.

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Also, it created history, trailing back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. Only team on Earth to achieve such a feat.

With both superstars chasing their fifth ring, history continues to shape how many fans view both stars.

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Speculation about a possible partnership intensified after the 2024 Olympic Games, when LeBron James and Steph Curry shared the court for Team USA. Their chemistry immediately fueled discussions about whether the longtime rivals could someday become teammates in the NBA.

After repeated rumors following two summers and two trade deadlines, the conversations gained even more momentum during this free agency. Rich Paul later revealed that James ultimately chose between the Warriors and Sixers before signing the two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia.

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Bonta Hill believes the rivalry ultimately mattered.

Rather than viewing the decision through a financial or basketball lens, he framed it as a question of competitive identity. In his opinion, James has spent too much of his career battling Curry to chase a championship alongside him. Moreover, Bron has three rings missing in his cabinet because of Steph. So, it makes sense.

Whether that played a role in James’ thinking remains unknown.

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Philadelphia, meanwhile, landed one of the biggest prizes of the offseason. The Sixers now move forward with LeBron James joining Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown. The Warriors shift their attention to other roster upgrades.

With the inclusion of Yaxel Lendeborg and contract extensions of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, the team looks positive. They may have to endure the league’s dominance until Jimmy Butler returns to the floor. Other than that, the Dubs have a solid roster.

Hill believes their NBA legacies were always meant to remain on opposite sides of the court.