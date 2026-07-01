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“That’s Just Gross”: LeBron James’ Ex-Cavs Teammate Sounds Off on Stephen Curry Team-Up

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 1, 2026 | 12:29 PM EDT

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“That’s Just Gross”: LeBron James’ Ex-Cavs Teammate Sounds Off on Stephen Curry Team-Up

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 1, 2026 | 12:29 PM EDT

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The possibility of LeBron James joining forces with Stephen Curry has become one of the NBA’s hottest offseason storylines. Reports and speculation have linked Golden State to Anthony Davis, with the franchise seemingly exploring ways to lure Bron by pairing him with one of his favorite teammates. While the excitement surrounding the hypothetical superteam continues to build, former NBA champion and LeBron’s longtime Cleveland Cavaliers teammate has one major basketball issue the Warriors cannot afford to overlook.

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“It’s just gross,” Channing Frye said on Colin Cowherd’s FS1 show. “That’s just gross. It’s just… again, it’s gross. It just won’t look right, like Jordan in a Wizards jersey just didn’t look right. LeBron in a Lakers jersey, you kind of got used to it. Bron in Miami? Okay, that makes sense. LeBron in a Warriors jersey? No. It’s a men’s 40-and-over league.

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“What are we doing? And at the end of the day, there are so many what-ifs on this roster construction. The floor spacing, the shooting, this is not good for Steph, and it’s not great for Bron. Now, if there were other, if prime Klay was on here, if there was some youth on here, if there was some elite shooting other than Steph, for sure. This is not the roster construction that is great for Steph, or that is great for LeBron.”

Channing conveyed that if the Warriors could pull off a trade for a sweet-shooting big man like Lauri Markkanen, that would be a different story. But adding Anthony Davis to the team, in Channing’s opinion, doesn’t move the needle. Since AD’s a career 29.5 percent shooter from deep and wouldn’t provide the spacing that Steph and LeBron James need to be at their most effective.

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Curry’s gravity stretches defenses unlike any player in league history, while LeBron James has consistently thrived when surrounded by reliable perimeter shooting. A frontcourt player capable of knocking down three-pointers would create additional driving lanes and force opposing defenses into impossible decisions. Age remains the biggest concern surrounding any potential Warriors superteam.

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LeBron James will turn 42 this season. Steph will be 39, Green will be 37, while Al Horford will also be 41 once the new season tips off this October. That reality raises legitimate questions about durability across an 82-game regular season and a lengthy playoff run. Health was already an issue when Jimmy Butler arrived in February 2025.

The concerns were proved right when, for two straight playoffs, injuries to Curry and Butler at unfortunate times led to Golden State’s early exit in the postseason. There is little doubt that a LeBron-Curry partnership would dominate headlines and captivate basketball fans around the world. The dream of a Golden State “Big 4” is exciting. As Frye stated, a title-winning reality may depend on surrounding those legends with the right kind of talent.

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Another analyst sounds off on LeBron James’ next destination

LeBron James was the healthiest of the group during the 2025-26 season, but even he was managed carefully, sitting out back-to-back games while dealing with persistent nerve issues. Stephen Curry, meanwhile, was limited to just 43 appearances as Golden State slumped to a 10th-place finish in the Western Conference. That’s why Skip Bayless found intriguing names for the quartet and a challenge for Steve Kerr.

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“This would be something to behold. The problem is they would be the Olden State Warriors, right? The Golden Oldies,” Bayless said on Monday’s edition of Gil’s Arena. “Steve would have to juggle minutes. If you could get it to the playoffs healthy — I’m not even sure it could make the playoffs. You’d have to be able to play these guys enough to get to the playoffs in the West.”

Anthony Davis, long regarded as one of the NBA’s most injury-prone stars, played only 20 games and never suited up for the Washington Wizards after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks midway through the season. A veteran “Big 4” would instantly become one of the most star-studded in NBA history, but the sign of concern can’t be ignored.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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