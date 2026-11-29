The rollercoaster that began in Washington after last season’s upheaval, getting elite talents in trades, and getting the top draft pick only lasted till the 2026-27 season was underway. Frustration that had been simmering for over a year spilled inside Capital One Arena on Saturday night as the Washington Wizards suffered a lopsided 116–91 loss to the Orlando Magic, dropping to 7–13 this season. When fans felt that their team was still stuck in a rut despite blockbuster upgrades, Trae Young had to address them.

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Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Anthony Davis due to an illness, Washington fell behind by 30 points by halftime. The home crowd rained down audible boos as Orlando poured in three-pointers and raced away with the contest.

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Following the final buzzer, Trae Young addressed the mounting discontent among Wizards faithful who fear the revamped roster is slipping back into the franchise’s familiar losing habits. Wizards reporter Greg Finberg shared the complete context behind Young’s remarks from the postgame media availability to ensure his comments were not blown out of proportion.

“Felt like I needed to add more context to Trae Young’s comments, so here’s his full answer when asked for his message to Wizards fans who believe this is the same old Wizards:” Finberg wrote on X before sharing the full transcript of Young’s response.

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“I mean, that’s their perception, and whatever they want to think, that’s on them,” Young told reporters when told that Wizards fans are calling them the ‘same old Wizards.’

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It sounds flippant, but it’s exactly why Finberg shared the entire comments to avoid misunderstanding. While Young acknowledged the sting of falling behind by 30 on their home floor, he urged fans against writing off the group early in its tenure together.

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“And I feel bad for whatever fans feel like that about us,” Young continued. “I mean, our record isn’t the same as what it’s been, and obviously we got a new team and new guys, and it’s gonna take some time. We don’t like where we we’ve been right now. Obviously, it’s very frustrating for us, and we definitely feel like we could have been competing in more of the games that we have, especially nights like tonight, no matter who’s here, who’s not, getting down by 30 is unacceptable for us.”

Young’s measured pushback echoed the message he delivered just over a week earlier when Washington sat at 4–11 following an eight-game losing streak. At the time, the All-Star acknowledged that this fanbase has been through a lot.

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“I think patience is definitely due for this team. It’s been a long since this team has really consistently been winning. It’s been a lot of rebuilding and years of getting young guys and giving them those reps, and it’s hard to kinda switch that mentality just on the flip of a switch.”

Young is consistently emphasizing that flipping a losing culture into consistent winning habits does not happen overnight.

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On the court, however, Saturday’s performance gave restless fans plenty of ammunition. Washington completely unraveled as Orlando erupted for a massive 61–21 run stretching from the first quarter into the third.

When Finberg himself shared a clip of the boos in the arena, fans pointed out that the Magic themselves weren’t in top shape, with Paolo Banchero sidelined tonight yet clobbering the home team.

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Reserve guard Jevon Carter sparked the avalanche with an impressive first half, scoring all of his season-high 17 points before intermission on 6-of-6 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. By the time Tristan da Silva buried his third three-pointer of the opening half, head coach Brian Keefe was forced to call a timeout amid loud jeers from the Capital One Arena stands.

The 2026 first overall draft pick, AJ Dybantsa, knocked down a three-pointer with 6:03 remaining in the second quarter to trim Orlando’s lead to 49–33. Yet the Wizards did not make a single bucket for the remainder of the period.

Magic held a 68–38 cushion into the half before Wizards center Alex Sarr finally ended a staggering 10-minute, 10-second field-goal drought with a three-pointer at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter.

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Tempers flared later in the third when Magic guard Desmond Bane lifted Young off the floor while battling for a loose ball, resulting in double technical fouls. Young finished with a team-high 19 points on a night when Washington shot just 35.4% overall and matched a season low with 28 made field goals, while Dybantsa added 16 points and Bilal Coulibaly chipped in 15.

Franz Wagner paced Orlando with 23 points, da Silva delivered 22 points on six three-pointers off the bench, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 17, Nikola Vucevic posted 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Suggs added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

What hurts more is that the Wizards beat the Magic 116-96 last Sunday. Tonight’s win trims their head-to-head record this season to 2-1, with Washington just one game ahead.

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With the defeat leaving the Wizards with 10 losses in their last 13 games despite a brief three-game winning streak earlier in the week, Washington will look to regroup on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets.