“That’s the Home Town”: Heat Star’s Girlfriend Says Couple Open to Milwaukee Move in Giannis Trade Deal

When the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Miami Heat at the trade deadline in February, they were intrigued by an offer from Miami that centred around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but decided to keep their assets. That conversation never really finished. Four months down the line and the player at the centre of that offer has his own household weighing in. And the message from inside the Herro camp is a lot warmer than anything the Bucks will have been expecting.

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In response to a fan comment on TikTok about the possibility of her boyfriend being traded to Milwaukee in a blockbuster deal, Tyler Herro’s girlfriend posted a reply that quickly made its rounds on NBA social media: “Fun! We love Milwaukee that’s the home town. Whatever God has planned.” It was a short comment that fans will not take kindly as the Heat’s most prominent trade chip in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes openly signaled comfort with the destination that would define the biggest deal of the summer. Herro is a Milwaukee native, born and raised in the city, making a potential Bucks landing not just a basketball transaction but a homecoming story.

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According to NBA insider Frank Madden, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to have significant interest in retaining Tyler Herro as part of any potential Giannis trade package. The Heat’s full offer on the table includes Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, the 2026 No. 13 overall pick, and two future first-round picks, a haul that Gary Woefel described as currently the best offer available.

Furthermore, any Antetokounmpo blockbuster starts with the money. His $58.4 million salary means Miami would need to stack contracts together to make the numbers work under NBA cap rules, and a combination of Herro, Jovic, and Ware gets them a long way toward that figure. The framework is clean. The willingness appears to be there on both ends. The only remaining question is whether Milwaukee pulls the trigger.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania on May 12 revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks will ask Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign an extension this summer, and he will refuse, leaving the franchise no choice but to trade him. Furthermore, Charania also confirmed that the Celtics attempted to acquire him before the trade deadline and will pursue him again this offseason.

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Giannis, for his part, offered his own signals. In April, he credited Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for fostering a winning culture despite Jayson Tatum missing over 60 games this season. By all accounts, it seemed like an unsolicited endorsement of Boston’s organizational identity that felt like more than a courtesy.

Milwaukee-based reporter Jim Owczarski addressed it, saying: “Personally speaking, I don’t know if it’s good for Tyler, good for the Herros, or good for the Bucks that he’s the headliner in trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s a tough thing. The Heat have been trying to trade Tyler for three years. It’s not his fault at all, but that’s the reality of it. That’s the perception.” Herro’s $33 million expiring contract in 2026-27 does provide the Bucks with a significant option, as they can trade him again before the deadline or use him as a centerpiece in a three-plus-team construct, which softens the narrative somewhat. But it doesn’t erase it.

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For the Bucks, Herro Isn’t Just a salary match; he’s a Rebuild Cornerstone if Giannis Moves

Herro is a consistent 20-point scorer, and the Bucks, excluding Antetokounmpo, do not have a single player capable of generating that kind of offensive output. He played in just 33 games last season due to injury, but averaged 20.5 points per contest, proof that when healthy, the production is real and repeatable. A Milwaukee rebuild anchored by a 26-year-old All-Star guard who grew up in the city, who wants to be there, and whose partner is already celebrating the move on social media is a significantly easier sell to a fanbase about to watch its greatest player walk out the door.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

The Bucks are not the only team paying attention. Jeff Teague made the case for a different destination on his podcast: “F*** yeah. That would actually be a really good trade,” he said of a potential Tyler Herro move to the Detroit Pistons. “I don’t know who they’d trade though for Tyler Herro.” The Pistons have been linked to several guards this offseason as they look to build around Cade Cunningham, and Herro’s scoring would represent an immediate upgrade to their second unit or starting five.

The Heat can also include swap rights from 2029 to 2033 as sweeteners, giving Milwaukee a long runway of draft flexibility in a post-Giannis era that the front office has to start planning for now. Missing the postseason for the first time in a decade crystallised the fracture between Antetokounmpo and the organisation, and moving on by recouping a native son, young talent, and a decade of draft capital is the cleanest version of a painful rebuild Milwaukee could hope for.

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The TikTok comment from Herro’s girlfriend was not a negotiating tactic. It was a window into a household that has already done the math, and decided Milwaukee feels like home.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​